India Tour of England 2025: Shubman Gill Captain, Rishabh Pant Returns – Full Probable Squad Here

As Indian cricket turns a new page, the upcoming England Test series starting June 20, 2025, marks the beginning of a generational shift. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from red-ball cricket, the Indian Test team is set to enter a bold new era under fresh leadership.

Shubman Gill to Lead India, Rishabh Pant as Vice-Captain

In a historic move, Shubman Gill is expected to captain the Indian Test team, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Both are modern-era cricketers who have proved their mettle in international cricket and now take over the reins in one of the toughest assignments – a five-Test away series in England.

Expected Top Order: Rahul-Jaiswal to Open, Sudharsan at No. 4

The opening pair is likely to feature KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul brings valuable overseas experience, while Jaiswal provides attacking flair. Captain Gill will likely bat at No. 3, with Sai Sudharsan at No. 4, giving the young left-hander a significant opportunity to shine in challenging conditions.

Rishabh Pant’s Comeback Strengthens Middle Order

Rishabh Pant returns to the Test side after a lengthy injury layoff and is expected to play a pivotal role in the middle order. Alongside him, Sarfaraz Khan, who has impressed in domestic cricket, could become a regular fixture. Washington Sundar may serve as a useful all-rounder, offering depth with the bat and ball.

Spin Duo: Jadeja and Kuldeep to Lead the Attack

Ravindra Jadeja will be the frontline spinner and all-rounder, with Kuldeep Yadav backing him up. Depending on conditions, India may opt for both in the playing XI, especially if spin comes into play later in the Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to Spearhead Pace Attack

India’s fast-bowling responsibilities will rest heavily on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The pace unit is bolstered by Arshdeep Singh, who could make his Test debut, and Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, suited for English pitches.

Backup Options: Easwaran, Jurel, and Young Talent on Standby

Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to be the backup opener, while Dhruv Jurel is likely to travel as a reserve wicketkeeper. Promising pacer Anshul Kamboj is also under consideration, adding depth to India’s bowling attack.

Big Names Missing: Kohli, Rohit, Shami, Pujara, and Rahane

Veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped away from red-ball formats, while Mohammed Shami is ruled out due to injury. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and possibly Shreyas Iyer are not in the plans, signaling a firm focus on youth.

Full Five-Test Schedule and Venues

The high-profile series kicks off at Headingley on June 20, 2025, followed by matches at Lord’s, Old Trafford, The Oval, and one more iconic venue. The tour runs until early August and will serve as a testing ground for India’s new-look team.

Strategic Shift Towards WTC 2025–27 Cycle

This series isn’t just another bilateral contest — it represents a strategic recalibration for India’s World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign. With a refreshed core and new leaders, the tour could define the future of India’s red-ball cricket post the Kohli-Rohit era.