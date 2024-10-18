India trail by 299 at Tea, face uphill task

Bengaluru: In a gripping Test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, India finds itself grappling with a daunting challenge, trailing New Zealand by a staggering 299 runs at the tea break on Day 3.

After a turbulent innings, New Zealand has set a formidable target of 402 runs, leaving India with the daunting task of chasing down this imposing score to stave off defeat.

The pressure is palpable as India’s batting lineup, still reeling from a dismal collapse in the previous innings, displays early signs of resistance with openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Rohit, holding steady, remains unbeaten on 27 off 42 balls, while Jaiswal has contributed 29 runs from 49 deliveries. With the required run rate creeping up to 3.8, the stakes are high, and the pressure mounts as they strive to rekindle their innings and salvage some pride in this critical match.

Overshadowing India’s efforts is a remarkable performance by New Zealand’s batsmen, most notably Rachin Ravindra. The young sensation delivered an exceptional innings, amassing 134 runs off 157 balls, and forming a pivotal partnership with Tim Southee, who added 65 runs.

Together, they set a new joint record for the highest eighth-wicket partnership against India, matching the previous record held by Dan Vettori and Daniel Nash since 1998.

Ravindra’s innings was a masterclass in skill and resilience, as he navigated a pitch that increasingly favoured the bowlers. After his brilliant performance, he was finally dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, caught by substitute Dhruv Jurel.

Southee, meanwhile, suffered a soft dismissal, caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Mohammad Siraj, as India fought to claw its way back into contention.

As if the scoreboard pressure weren’t enough, the weather has turned overcast, with clouds slowly circling overhead, hinting at a shift in conditions that could recharge New Zealand’s pace battery.

Ajaz Patel looked particularly impressive during his brief spell against Rohit, adding to the growing sense of intrigue. The final session promises to be captivating, and as the players prepare for the action ahead, fans are left wondering: can India muster a masterclass with the bat to avoid a humiliating defeat?