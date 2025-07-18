India vs England 4th Test: Everyone Watching Bumrah Before Big Match in Manchester

The fourth Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy between India and England is set to begin on July 23 in Manchester, and it’s a must-win for Team India. With England leading the series 2-1, this match is critical for the visitors if they hope to stay alive in the contest.

However, history is not on India’s side at this venue. Out of nine matches played in Manchester, India has never won a single match. Five ended in draws, and the last time India played here in 2014 under MS Dhoni, they lost by 54 runs.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in Manchester? Pressure Mounts on Team India

A big question that looms ahead of the Manchester Test is: Will Jasprit Bumrah play? The Indian pace spearhead has been rested intermittently throughout the series due to workload management, as confirmed by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Bumrah featured in the Leeds and Lord’s Tests, taking:

5/83 at Leeds (1st innings)

5/74 and 2 wickets at Lord’s

So far, Bumrah has bowled 86.4 overs and claimed 12 wickets in the series.

Initially, the plan was for Bumrah to skip the Manchester Test, especially if India had secured a win at Lord’s. But with India losing that match due to a batting collapse in the second innings, the team now faces elimination if they lose again.

Former Stars and Fans Demand Bumrah’s Inclusion

Cricket fans and former cricketers, including Anil Kumble, are urging the management to include Bumrah in the playing XI. Kumble has even warned that India could lose the series without him.

Despite Siraj’s five-wicket haul and Akashdeep’s 10-wicket match performance in Birmingham, India’s bowling lacks the sharp edge that Bumrah brings—especially on flat or lifeless pitches.

Break Could Help Bumrah Return for Manchester

There is an 8-day gap between the Lord’s Test (ended July 14) and the upcoming Manchester match (starts July 23). This rest period might be just enough to allow Bumrah to recover and return at full strength for the decider.

With Mohammed Siraj having played three consecutive Tests, fatigue is also a factor. Including a fresh Bumrah could be India’s best hope to level the series 2-2.

India’s Do-or-Die Battle at Manchester

If India loses the fourth Test, the series is gone. That’s why many believe the team should go all-in for this match—with full force, experience, and intensity. A loss here would also extend India’s winless streak in Manchester, something the team will want to end.

As we count down to July 23, the big question remains: Will Bumrah play?

