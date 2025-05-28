India vs England Test Series 2025: Pujara, Pathan Weigh In on Young Squad and New Leadership

New Delhi: Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has called the upcoming five-match Test series against England a “significant turning point” for Indian cricket, as a young squad under the new leadership of Shubman Gill (captain) and Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) gears up to face a tough English side starting June 20 at Headingley.

The series marks a new chapter in India’s Test journey following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Historically, India has struggled in England, winning only 3 out of 19 Test series played on English soil, with the last win dating back to 2007 under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

Pujara on New-Look Indian Test Team

Pujara, who will serve as a panelist for Sony Sports Network during the series broadcast, said:

“The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team’s grit and adaptability. With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket. I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks.”

New ICC World Test Championship Cycle Begins

The five matches will be played at Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval and will also serve as the start of the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for Team India.

Irfan Pathan Backs Shubman Gill’s Leadership

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, also a panelist for the broadcaster’s coverage, expressed full confidence in the Gill-led side. The campaign tagline for the series is “Naya India, Dhaakad India”, reflecting the youthful energy and fearless mindset of the team.