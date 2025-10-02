India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup Clash: Will the Handshake Controversy Continue?

Colombo: The debate over whether Indian and Pakistani players will shake hands has resurfaced ahead of the Women’s World Cup clash, following the controversy during the recent Asia Cup. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia addressed the matter in a statement, hinting at the sensitive nature of India-Pakistan sporting encounters.

Responding to questions from the media about the possibility of a repeat of the Asia Cup incident, Saikia remained cautious. “I can’t comment on that right now. However, there has been no change in relations with Pakistan over the past week. India will face Pakistan in Colombo, and all game-related protocols, including MCC rules, will be strictly followed. But as for handshakes or hugs, no decisions have been made,” he said.

Reports in national media suggest that Indian players may once again be instructed to refrain from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, both during the toss and at the conclusion of the match.

The Women’s World Cup, which began on September 30, saw India open their campaign with a 59-run victory over Sri Lanka. In keeping with international tournament protocols, all India-Pakistan fixtures are being held at neutral venues, with the upcoming encounter scheduled in Colombo.

The stage is now set for another high-profile meeting between the two cricketing rivals, with both fans and officials keeping a close eye on how off-field etiquette will be handled this time.