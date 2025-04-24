India Withholds Pakistan Govt’s Official X Account Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead and several injured, India has taken a series of unprecedented diplomatic and strategic actions targeting Pakistan, including withholding the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Government of Pakistan.

Diplomatic Offensive: Pakistan’s Diplomats Declared Persona Non Grata

Following the brutal attack, India summoned Pakistan’s senior diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal Persona Non Grata notice for all military attachés stationed at the Pakistani High Commission. These include the Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors, who have been given one week to leave the country.

Simultaneously, India will also recall its own military and defence advisors from the High Commission in Islamabad, marking a complete suspension of military diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Announces Strong Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, outlined a series of aggressive responses.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later briefed reporters on several critical decisions aimed at directly impacting Pakistan’s diplomatic, economic, and military engagements with India.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended for the First Time

In a landmark move, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a historic agreement governing water-sharing between the two countries. The MEA stated this suspension will remain in place until Pakistan takes verifiable steps to eliminate cross-border terrorism.

Closure of Attari Check Post, Travel Restrictions Tightened

India also announced the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a key land route between India and Pakistan. Pakistani nationals currently in India have been ordered to return by May 1, 2025. After this deadline, overland travel between the nations will be suspended indefinitely.

SAARC Visa Scheme Withdrawn for Pakistani Nationals

Further escalating the diplomatic standoff, India has revoked all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) privileges for Pakistani citizens. Those currently in India under the scheme must leave within 48 hours, according to MEA guidelines.

Diplomatic Staff Reduced on Both Sides

India and Pakistan will reduce their respective High Commission staff strength from 55 to 30 by May 1, 2025, as part of a reciprocal downsizing of diplomatic presence. This measure aims to limit further bilateral interactions amidst rising tensions.

Security on High Alert, Hunt for Terrorists Intensified

The CCS has directed Indian armed forces and security agencies to remain on the highest level of alert, given the ongoing threat. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed a fresh team to intensify the investigation into the Pahalgam attack.

India Reiterates Zero Tolerance for Terrorism

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, India has vowed to hold not just the perpetrators but also their sponsors and enablers accountable. Citing recent international actions such as the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India pledged to intensify global efforts to bring those involved in anti-India terror plots to justice.