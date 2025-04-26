India Women Begin ODI Tri-Series Campaign in Colombo as World Cup Preparations Kick Off

Colombo: As the cricketing world remains focused on IPL 2025, the India women’s cricket team is all set to begin their crucial preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with a tri-series in Sri Lanka, also featuring South Africa. The series begins Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

A Crucial Warm-Up for the World Cup

With less than six months to go before the 50-over World Cup, the tri-series offers an ideal opportunity for India to fine-tune its squad and fix unresolved issues—particularly in the bowling department. India will be looking to solidify a winning combination and identify players who can perform consistently on the global stage.

India’s Bowling Line-Up Under the Scanner

Since the last ODI World Cup in 2022, India has tested 33 players in 24 ODIs, showcasing a lack of continuity. With Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Titas Sadhu sidelined due to injuries, the pace attack will be led by Arundhati Reddy. She’ll be supported by promising all-rounders Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur, both standout performers in WPL 2025.

Spinners Still a Mystery for Team India

Deepti Sharma remains the key figure in the spin department, while Sneh Rana returns to the squad. However, India’s search for a reliable left-arm spinner continues with N Shree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay included in the squad. The duo will aim to impress and cement a spot ahead of the World Cup.

Batting Line-Up Remains Strong

The batting order looks settled with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh forming the core. Notably, Pratika Rawal, who topped the scoring charts with 444 runs in 6 ODIs, retains her place after missing WPL 2025.

Competition from Hosts Sri Lanka and South Africa

Sri Lanka enters the tournament with a solid spin attack, featuring Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari. South Africa, under new coach Mandla Mashimbyi and without star players Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch, will look to adapt to subcontinental conditions under captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, N Shree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, and others

Match Time: 10 AM IST, streaming live on FanCode