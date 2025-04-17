Indian Air Force Announces Agniveer Vayu (Musician) Recruitment Rally

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Agniveer Vayu (Musician) Recruitment Rally for unmarried male and female candidates across all states and union territories of India.

Online Registration Details

The online registration process will begin at 11:00 AM on April 21 and conclude at 11:00 PM on May 11 on the official website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Only those candidates who register and receive a provisional admit card will be permitted to appear for the recruitment rally.

The recruitment rallies will be held from June 10 to June 18 at the following centers:

2 ASC C/O Race Course Camp , Air Force Station New Delhi

, Air Force Station New Delhi 7 ASC, No. 1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008 (inclusive) are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for enrolment is 21 years for those who clear all stages of selection.

Candidates born between (inclusive) are eligible to apply. Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Matriculation/10th Class or equivalent from a government-recognized school or board, with minimum passing marks.

For further information or clarification, candidates may contact:

No. 12 Airmen Selection Centre, Secunderabad

Commanding Officer Tele No: 040-27758212

040-27758212 Email: [email protected]

The Indian Air Force encourages eligible youth to register promptly and prepare to be a part of the Agniveervayu musician cadre.