Indian Air Force Announces Agniveer Vayu (Musician) Recruitment Rally
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Agniveervayu (Musician) Recruitment Rally for unmarried male and female candidates across all states and union territories of India.
Table of Contents
Online Registration Details
The online registration process will begin at 11:00 AM on April 21 and conclude at 11:00 PM on May 11 on the official website: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Only those candidates who register and receive a provisional admit card will be permitted to appear for the recruitment rally.
Rally Dates and Locations
The recruitment rallies will be held from June 10 to June 18 at the following centers:
- 2 ASC C/O Race Course Camp, Air Force Station New Delhi
- 7 ASC, No. 1 Cubbon Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Eligibility Criteria
- Age Limit: Candidates born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008 (inclusive) are eligible to apply.
- The upper age limit for enrolment is 21 years for those who clear all stages of selection.
- Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Matriculation/10th Class or equivalent from a government-recognized school or board, with minimum passing marks.
Contact for Queries
For further information or clarification, candidates may contact:
- No. 12 Airmen Selection Centre, Secunderabad
- Commanding Officer Tele No: 040-27758212
- Email: [email protected]
The Indian Air Force encourages eligible youth to register promptly and prepare to be a part of the Agniveervayu musician cadre.