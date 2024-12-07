Indian Americans to protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington: Several Indian Americans plan to hold peaceful rallies in the US capital and Chicago over the next two days to protest the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, organisers have said.

The march protesting the ‘Genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh’ is being organised by HinduAction near the White House on Monday, December 9, while the ‘Stop the Genocide: Save Hindu Lives in Bangladesh’ is being organised by eminent community leaders in Chicago on Sunday, December 8.

“The situation in Bangladesh is not just a regional crisis; it is a humanitarian catastrophe with global implications. Genocide is a crime against humanity. It is the responsibility of the international community to intervene, protect, and prevent further atrocities,” said www.Stophindugenocide.Org created by Indian Americans to document the crime against Hindus in Bangladesh over the past several months.

In recent days, the brutality against Hindus has escalated to shocking levels, it said.

Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion, called on the outgoing Biden-Harris administration to take all possible measures to prevent further escalation of violence by radical Islamists against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The minority Hindu community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh has reportedly faced more than 200 attacks in 50-odd districts following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.