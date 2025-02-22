Indian Army Contingent Departing for Japan to Participate in ‘Dharma Guardian’ Military Exercise

New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent has departed for Japan to take part in the 6th edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise, Dharma Guardian. The exercise will take place from February 24 to March 9 at the East Fuji Manoeuvre Training Area, located in Japan. This annual military exercise strengthens bilateral defense cooperation between India and Japan.

Indian Army to Participate in Dharma Guardian Exercise

The Indian contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is primarily drawn from a battalion of the Madras Regiment along with troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment. Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) contingent, of similar size, will also be represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

The focus of the exercise will be on tactical drills, joint exercises, and disaster response strategies aimed at enhancing operational capabilities, refining combat skills, and improving interoperability between the two forces. This collaborative effort is designed to ensure effective joint operations in various scenarios.

Strengthening India-Japan Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Dharma Guardian is an annual exercise that alternates between India and Japan. The last edition of the exercise was held in Rajasthan, India, during February-March 2024. Building on the momentum of the Chief of Army Staff’s successful visit to Japan in October 2024, this exercise aims to further bolster the defense ties between the two nations.

The exercise reflects the shared commitment of India and Japan to regional security, peace, and stability, while advancing their common vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. It also underscores the importance of military-to-military cooperation, mutual trust, and cultural understanding.

A Testimony to Strong India-Japan Relations

Dharma Guardian is a testament to the enduring friendship and trust between India and Japan. This joint military exercise promotes regional cooperation and serves as a platform for strengthening defense and military ties, ensuring both nations’ commitment to broader defense cooperation.

Additionally, earlier in February 2025, the special forces of India and Egypt commenced their Cyclone III exercise in Rajasthan, further exemplifying India’s growing defense partnerships globally.

By participating in such multilateral exercises, India and Japan continue to reinforce their role in maintaining regional security and promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific region.