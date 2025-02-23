Indian Army Joins Rescue Efforts After SLBC Tunnel Collapse Near Srisailam

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday when a section of the roof, approximately 3 meters in length, of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool District, Telangana.

Authorities fear that 6-8 workers remain trapped inside.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

The Telangana & Andhra Sub Area is actively coordinating rescue efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped. Various emergency teams are working tirelessly to clear debris and reach the stranded workers.

Indian Army Deploys Engineer Task Force

The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division from Secunderabad has been deployed to assist in the rescue operation. Army Medical Teams and Engineers are using:

High-capacity pumping sets

Armored hoses

Excavators, JCBs, and bulldozers

These resources are being utilized to remove debris and facilitate a safe extraction of the workers.

Joint Effort with Multiple Agencies

A high-level meeting is currently underway, involving key stakeholders such as:

Civil Administration

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

Indian Army

Tunnel Construction Contractors

This collaborative effort aims to streamline operations and enhance coordination for an efficient rescue mission.

Indian Army’s Commitment to Swift Rescue

The Indian Army has made it clear that its top priority is the safe and speedy extraction of the trapped workers. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, with regular updates expected as the rescue operation progresses.

Stay tuned for further developments on this ongoing rescue mission.