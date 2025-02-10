Indian Billionaire Wins Hearts: Carries Employee’s Coffin to India and Helps Evicted Woman Rebuild Her Life

Abu Dhabi: MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman of Lulu Group, has recently made headlines for his profound acts of kindness and empathy. The UAE-based, Kerala-born billionaire not only carried the coffin of his late employee but also extended his heartfelt condolences during the funeral prayer. The employee, Shihabuddin, a supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall, tragically passed away due to a heart attack. Ali’s thoughtful gesture was captured in a video shared on his social media handle, which quickly went viral and received widespread admiration.

MA Yusuff Ali’s Thoughtful Gesture at Employee’s Funeral

The emotional video of MA Yusuff Ali paying his respects to Shihabuddin at his funeral struck a chord with many on social media. In the video, Ali is seen carrying the coffin of his late employee, a deeply personal and moving act that showcased his human side beyond his business persona. The act was met with an overwhelming response from social media users, with one commenter saying, “This is exactly what a boss should be — hats off!” Another user wrote, “A man has died… Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country’s biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person… This is what humanity is.”

Shihabuddin, originally from Thirur Kanmanam in Kerala, had worked for Lulu Hypermarket for several years before his untimely passing. His death has left a significant void in the Lulu Group, and MA Yusuff Ali’s participation in the funeral reflected his deep connection to his employees.

MA Yusuff Ali’s Previous Act of Benevolence: Helping Evicted Kerala Woman

This is not the first time MA Yusuff Ali has demonstrated his compassion toward individuals in need. Earlier, he stepped in to help a woman named Sandhya from Kerala, who had been evicted from her home due to an unpaid loan. Sandhya’s heart-wrenching story of eviction after being unable to repay her loan went viral after media outlets reported it.

In 2019, Sandhya had taken a loan of ₹4 lakh from Manappuram Finance to construct her home in North Paravur, Kerala. However, due to personal difficulties, including her husband abandoning her and their two children, she was unable to continue repaying the loan. As a result, her outstanding balance grew to nearly ₹8 lakh, including interest. The situation escalated when Manappuram Finance initiated foreclosure proceedings and evicted Sandhya and her children from their home.

MA Yusuff Ali Steps In to Help Evicted Woman

Touched by Sandhya’s plight, MA Yusuff Ali took swift action to help. He instructed his team in India to pay off her entire loan amount. On top of this, he also offered her ₹10 lakh to help her rebuild her life. Sandhya’s emotional story moved thousands, and her relief came as a direct result of MA Yusuff Ali’s timely intervention.

This act of kindness by Ali further exemplifies his deep sense of responsibility and his unwavering commitment to helping those in distress. Sandhya’s case was a shining example of how a successful businessman can use his resources and influence to make a difference in people’s lives.

A Billionaire Who Leads with Compassion

MA Yusuff Ali’s actions—both carrying the coffin of his late employee and helping an evicted woman in Kerala—highlight his leadership style, which goes beyond just business success. His genuine concern for his employees and fellow citizens sets him apart, showing that wealth and power can be used to uplift and support those in need.

Through these heartfelt acts, MA Yusuff Ali proves that success is not only about financial achievements but also about the impact one makes in the lives of others. These gestures have earned him admiration not only in business circles but also among people from all walks of life, reinforcing the idea that empathy, leadership, and kindness go hand in hand.