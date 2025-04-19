Indian Cinema’s Biggest Stars Rally Behind WAVES 2025 Event in Mumbai

Mumbai: The biggest stars from Indian cinema are gearing up for the much-anticipated WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), to be held in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4 in the BKC area.

Top Actors Promote WAVES 2025

On Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a promotional video that has sent excitement rippling through the entertainment world. The video features Indian cinema legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Nagarjuna, all voicing their support for the summit.

Also Read: Hindu Leader Killed in Bangladesh: India’s Strong Response, US Tightens Grip, What Will Yunus Say Now?

The actors emphasized the importance of the event and revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the conversation during the summit, highlighting the government’s involvement in shaping the future of the media and entertainment landscape.

A Global Platform for Creativity and Innovation

Organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Create in India Challenge, WAVES 2025 is designed to be a transformative event.

The summit is sponsored by Netflix and orchestrated by Reskilll, aiming to redefine storytelling, filmmaking, and digital content creation.

Training the Future of Entertainment

WAVES 2025 has attracted over 3,000 applications from across the country. From these, the top 600 candidates were carefully chosen and trained to participate, creating a dynamic and talented pool of future content creators.

The summit’s highlight — the ‘Trailer Making Competition’ — received 134 entries, showcasing the creativity and passion of India’s next-generation filmmakers.

Visionaries and Industry Leaders to Attend

The event will also bring together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and creative visionaries from the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. WAVES 2025 is set to be a landmark platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, solidifying India’s position as a global entertainment powerhouse.