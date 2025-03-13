Indian Cricket Mourns: BCCI Pays Tribute to Hyderabad Legend Syed Abid Ali

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday expressed deep condolences on the passing of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, remembering him as a true embodiment of the spirit of cricket.

Ali, known for his versatility, sharp fielding skills, and all-round capabilities, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness in the United States.

A Key Member of Indian Cricket’s Golden Era

Syed Abid Ali was part of a golden generation of Hyderabad cricketers, playing alongside legends like MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig. His contributions were instrumental in India’s historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies in 1971.

BCCI Pays Tribute to Abid Ali

BCCI President Roger Binny paid tribute to the late cricketer, stating:

“Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India’s historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also expressed grief:

“Shri Syed Abid Ali’s all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are invaluable. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

A Look at Syed Abid Ali’s Illustrious Career

Test Debut: December 1967 vs Australia in Adelaide

December 1967 vs Australia in Memorable Performance: 6/55 in his debut match – his career-best bowling figures

6/55 in his debut match – his career-best bowling figures Key Batting Contributions: Scored 78 & 81 in the Sydney Test during the same series

Scored in the during the same series Total Test Matches: 29 (1967-1974)

29 (1967-1974) Test Runs Scored: 1,018

1,018 Wickets Taken: 47

47 ODI Matches: 5

Legacy of a True Gentleman of Cricket

Ali’s commitment to the sport, his all-round brilliance, and his role in shaping India’s cricketing success in the 1970s will forever be remembered. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian cricket, leaving behind a rich legacy for future generations.