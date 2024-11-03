Sports

Indian Cricket Team Faces 0-3 Whitewash at Home After Loss to New Zealand in Third Test

India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 13:18
Mumbai: India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand had ended India’s 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

The Black Caps also scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win here.

However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.

Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 235 and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, R Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 and 121 all out in 29.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 64; Ajaz Patel 6/57).

