Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Becomes Brand Ambassador of BIG Academy

Hyderabad: Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has been announced as the brand ambassador of BIG Academy, a new-age EdTech institution focused on hybrid learning, during the official launch of the academy at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad.

The launch event was attended by C.V. Anand, IPS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Vijay Reddy, Founder & Chairman of BIG TV, and Anil Ayoor, Founder Director and Managing Editor of BIG TV Malayalam. The gathering highlighted the importance of innovation, accountability, and holistic development in India’s evolving education ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Ramana Bhupathi, Founder & CEO of BIG Academy, said, “BIG Academy aims to create a structured, student-centric education ecosystem that balances academic excellence with mental well-being. Our vision goes beyond rote learning, combining technology with human mentorship to nurture confident learners who are prepared not just for exams, but for long-term success.”

The academy will focus on IIT-JEE and NEET preparation and aims to address growing academic pressure through a combination of technology-enabled learning, expert faculty guidance, personalized mentorship, digital lessons, assessments, performance tracking, and offline academic support.

Commenting on his association, Yuvraj Singh said, “Discipline, perseverance, and performance have been central to my journey in cricket. These values align perfectly with BIG Academy’s philosophy of nurturing academic excellence and resilience in students.”

With its hybrid learning model, BIG Academy plans to expand its academic offerings and technological capabilities, striving to create a holistic environment for students across key learning segments.