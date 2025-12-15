Indian envoy, Japan’s House of Representatives Speaker discuss bilateral ties

Tokyo: India’s Ambassador-designate to Japan, Nagma Mohamed Mallick held a meeting with the Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga on Monday, discussing various aspects of bilateral ties.

“Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallick called on H. E. Mr. Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, and discussed various aspects of the India-Japan relationship,” the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On December 12, Mallick met Special Advisor to Japanese PM, Uno Yoshimasa, and discussed opportunities for bilateral collaboration.

Earlier, she also held discussions with Yamaguchi Governor Tsugimasa Muraoka and Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly Speaker Shungaku Yanai on strengthening bilateral ties with a focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture.

“Ambassador Nagma Mohamad Mallick met Governor of Yamaguchi H.E Mr Tsugimasa Muraoka and Speaker of Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly H.E Mr Shungaku Yanai. Also present at the meeting were Honourable members of Prefectural Assembly Mr Kenji Niki , Mr Kenjiro Nishimoto and Mr Shinji Sakamoto who are office bearers of the India-ASEAN regional Friendship and Economic Exchange Promotion League. They discussed on ways to strengthen India- Japan ties especially with focus on Yamaguchi Prefecture,” the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X after the meeting.

The Indian Embassy, along with the Yamaguchi prefecture, also organised a business seminar in Yamaguchi to enlighten the participants on India’s robust growth trajectory and opportunities for synergy between India and Yamaguchi. In her opening remarks, Mallick spoke about areas of complementarity between Yamaguchi and India, while Governor Muroka highlighted the steps taken by the Embassy to organise this outreach event, it added.

“The speaker of the Prefecture Assembly Mr Shungaku Yanai spoke about the newly formed India – Japan friendship association in Yamaguchi prefectural Assembly. Business presentation on ‘Business Environment and Investment Opportunities in India’ was made by Ms Debjani Chakrabarti Minister ( Economic and Commerce) from Embassy of India. Mr Haranobu Hara from Global Strategy Team ( South Asia) Planning Division JETRO made a presentation on ‘India’s business environment and trends among Japanese Companies’,” it added.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Describing his meeting with Takaichi “productive”, PM Modi noted that a “strong India-Japan” partnership is vital for a better planet. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan’s PM.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” PM Modi posted on X.