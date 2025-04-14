Indian Grandmasters Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram to Compete at Esports World Cup 2025

India’s leading chess grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram are set to represent the country at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, as part of the chess lineup announced by premier Indian esports organization S8UL.

Chess to Debut at EWC 2025 with $1.5 Million Prize Pool

The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup will mark the debut of chess as a competitive category, with a total prize pool of USD 1.5 million (approximately INR 12.9 crore). Renowned Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has been named the Global Ambassador for the chess segment of the event.

The tournament will use a 10+0 rapid format, where each player will have 10 minutes per game with no increment. Qualifying events will include the Champions Chess Tour’s February and May editions, along with a Last Chance Qualifier in Riyadh to determine the final four participants.

Nihal Sarin: Thrissur Prodigy with a Global Presence

At just 20 years old, Nihal Sarin has already made a name for himself on the international stage. Hailing from Thrissur, Kerala, Sarin began playing chess at the age of six and rose to fame after winning the World Youth Chess Championship (U10) in Durban. His international accolades include finishing runner-up in the Chess.com Global Championship 2022.

More recently, he claimed the President’s Cup 2024 and followed it up with an unbeaten title win at the Tashkent Open, scoring 8 out of 10. Sarin currently holds the 8th spot in India and is ranked 40th globally, with a FIDE rating of 2687.

Nihal Sarin’s Statement

“Being part of the Esports World Cup is a new and exciting experience for me. Chess has traditionally lived in a very classical space, but the way it is now being embraced as part of the esports world opens up a whole new dimension for players and audiences alike. Representing India and S8UL on this global stage is an honour, and I look forward to this opportunity to take the game I love to a much broader audience and inspire more young minds to pick it up.”

Aravindh Chithambaram: A Trailblazer from Madurai

Aravindh Chithambaram, 25, from Thirunagar in Madurai, began playing chess at the age of seven, guided by his grandfather. At 12, he won the Indian U-19 Championship and later clinched his first major title at the 2013 Chennai GM International Open. He became an International Master in 2014 and a Grandmaster in 2015.

Chithambaram is a two-time National Premier Chess Champion (2018, 2019) and the first Indian to win all formats (classical, rapid, blitz) in the Indian Open. His most recent triumph came at the 2025 Prague Chess Festival Masters. He is currently ranked 4th in India and 11th in the world, with a FIDE rating of 2749.

Chithambaram’s Statement

“This moment is special not just for me but for Indian chess as a whole. Being part of S8UL’s lineup for the Esports World Cup reflects how far the game has come and how it continues to evolve. The fact that a mainstream esports organisation is investing in chess players shows the growing recognition of chess as both a competitive and spectator sport in the digital space. It feels great to be part of this new wave, and I hope to make my country proud on the global stage.”

S8UL Expands Global Presence in Esports Titles

Besides chess, S8UL will also be competing in Apex Legends, EAFC 25, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Tekken 8 at the EWC 2025. The team recently unveiled its Apex Legends lineup, featuring Sharky, Jesko, and Legacy, coached by Rogers. Rosters for other games are expected to be announced soon.

S8UL: India’s Flagbearer in Global Esports

S8UL stands as the only Indian organisation selected for the Esports World Cup Foundation’s Club Partner Program and has won ‘Content Group of the Year’ at the Esports Awards for three consecutive years. The group is redefining the intersection of competitive excellence and creative content in gaming.

S8UL Co-founder Animesh Agarwal on Chess Inclusion

Animesh Agarwal, also known as 8Bit Thug, co-founder and CEO of S8UL, shared: