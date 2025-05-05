Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Seriously Injured in Car Accident

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan has reportedly met with a serious car accident while traveling from Champawat to Delhi. The incident took place near Gajraula when his car collided with a parked canter truck on the highway, leaving him and his companions severely injured.

Cause of the Accident: Driver Fell Asleep

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred because the driver dozed off while driving. The impact of the collision was severe, causing major damage to the vehicle. Along with Pawandeep, two of his friends were also in the car, and all three sustained serious injuries.

Pawandeep Suffers Multiple Fractures

Pawandeep reportedly suffered fractures in both arms and legs and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. The police reached the spot, cleared the damaged vehicle from the road, and began an investigation.

Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery

Although there is no official update on Pawandeep Rajan’s current condition, fans have flooded social media with prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. His popularity continues to bring attention to the unfortunate incident.

A Look Back at Pawandeep Rajan’s Musical Journey

Born on July 27, 1996, in Champawat, Uttarakhand, Pawandeep rose to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 12 in 2021. Before that, he also won The Voice India Season 1 in 2015. Known for his soulful singing and incredible talent with musical instruments, Pawandeep quickly became a fan favorite.

Master of Multiple Instruments

Apart from singing, Pawandeep is also a skilled musician, known for playing guitar, tabla, dholak, piano, and harmonium. His unique stage presence and versatile performances made him a standout contestant during Indian Idol.

Rooted in Tradition and Passion for Music

Coming from a musical family, his father Suresh Rajan is also a folk singer. Pawandeep has stayed close to his roots, often spending time in his hometown and promoting folk music from Uttarakhand.