Indian junior men’s hockey team jets off to Germany for 4 Nations Tournament

Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team departed for Berlin, Germany on Wednesday morning to participate in the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament, scheduled to take place from June 21 to 25.

Tournament Schedule and Format

The tournament will see the Indian team, led by captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, play its first match against hosts Germany on June 21, followed by matches against Australia on June 22 and Spain on June 24.

All matches will be held at TC 1899 Blau Weiß, Berlin.

Following the pool stage, the top two teams will contest the final, while the bottom two will compete for third and fourth place on June 25.

A Crucial Preparatory Step Before the World Cup

Ahead of departure, Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal emphasized the significance of the tournament:

“This tournament is crucial for us ahead of the FIH Junior World Cup 2025. With just a few months to go, it’s the perfect opportunity to assess our strengths, try out new combinations, and identify areas for improvement.”

Vice-captain Amir Ali also shared his thoughts:

“We want to fill any gaps we might have before the World Cup in November. The 4 Nations Tournament will be the perfect testing ground not only for the team, but also for individual players.”

FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025: Countdown Begins

The FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 will be hosted by India in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. With less than six months remaining, the 4 Nations Tournament serves as a key preparatory platform for the Indian squad.

India’s Performance in Junior World Cup So Far

India has a strong legacy in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, winning two gold and one silver medal in 14 editions of the tournament.