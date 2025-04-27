Indian Navy Conducts Successful Anti-Ship Firing Drills, Reaffirms Combat Readiness

New Delhi: In a strong display of operational capability, the Indian Navy on Sunday successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings, reaffirming its preparedness to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests anytime, anywhere, and in any manner. The drills were carried out by Indian Naval ships, testing long-range precision strike capabilities.

The Navy confirmed that these exercises revalidated the readiness of platforms, systems, and crew, demonstrating their ability to conduct precision offensive operations against maritime threats.

Series of Successful Anti-Ship Missile Firings

The Indian Navy announced through a post on its official X handle:

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow.”

These drills underscore the Navy’s constant vigilance and its ability to respond swiftly and decisively to any hostile actions.

Context: Rising Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Navy’s show of strength comes amid heightened tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 people, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young Naval officer, were killed. Lieutenant Narwal, who had recently married, was on his honeymoon when the attack occurred.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India has taken several steps to display its resolve against terrorism. Within 48 hours of the attack, the Navy conducted a crucial missile test using INS Surat, an indigenously built guided-missile destroyer, in the Arabian Sea. A medium-range surface-to-air missile was successfully fired, showcasing India’s indigenous defense capabilities.

Ceasefire Violations Along the Line of Control

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military has continued unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. On the night of April 26–27, Pakistani posts opened small arms fire in the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, prompting an effective response from Indian soldiers.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has been closely monitoring the situation, holding key meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewing the Indian Army’s operational preparedness.

India Stands United: Army and Navy in Full Preparedness Mode

As tensions persist, the Indian Army and Navy have displayed a united front, ready to counter any aggressive actions. The Navy’s successful missile exercises, combined with the Army’s vigilant response on the LoC, send a clear and strong message: India remains fully committed to protecting its sovereignty and punishing any acts of aggression.