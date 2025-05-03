Indian Oil’s Sales Volume Crosses 100 MMT for the First Time, Posts Strong Q4 Results
In a landmark achievement for India’s oil sector, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) announced that its total sales volume, including exports, has crossed 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the first time ever.
New Delhi: In a landmark achievement for India’s oil sector, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) announced that its total sales volume, including exports, has crossed 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the first time ever.
Table of Contents
The company shared the news on the social media platform X, calling it a “historic milestone” and attributing the growth to a combination of factors.
Also Read: Watch: Parents Catch Son with Girlfriend — What Happened Next Will Shock You
Sales Driven by Growth in POL, Gas, and Petrochemicals
Indian Oil reported a 3% overall growth in sales volume. The breakdown includes:
- 1.6% rise in Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL)
- 21% growth in gas
- 6% increase in petrochemicals
This diverse growth signals Indian Oil’s strengthening footprint across segments.
Q4FY25 Financial Performance: Net Profit Doubles
In its latest quarterly results, IOCL’s net profit more than doubled to ₹7,265 crore, up from ₹2,874 crore in Q3FY25.
This impressive rebound was powered by:
- Improved refining margins
- Inventory gains
- Operational efficiencies
Refining Margins See Strong Uptick
The company’s Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) rose sharply to $8 per barrel, compared to $2.9 per barrel in the previous quarter. GRMs reflect the difference between the value of finished petroleum products and the cost of crude oil.
EBITDA and Operating Profitability Surge
IOCL also saw significant improvement in profitability:
- EBITDA margin rose to 7%, up from 3.7% in Q3
- EBITDA jumped 90% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹13,572 crore, compared to ₹7,117 crore
This showcases stronger cost control and an improved product mix.
Revenue from Operations Remains Steady
The company’s revenue from operations was ₹1.95 lakh crore, slightly up from ₹1.94 lakh crore in Q3FY25, indicating consistent top-line performance.
Focus on Refining and Clean Energy
The strong Q4 results align with IOCL’s long-term strategy, which includes ongoing investments in refining capacity and a shift toward clean energy solutions.