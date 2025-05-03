Indian Oil’s Sales Volume Crosses 100 MMT for the First Time, Posts Strong Q4 Results

New Delhi: In a landmark achievement for India’s oil sector, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) announced that its total sales volume, including exports, has crossed 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) for the first time ever.

The company shared the news on the social media platform X, calling it a “historic milestone” and attributing the growth to a combination of factors.

Sales Driven by Growth in POL, Gas, and Petrochemicals

Indian Oil reported a 3% overall growth in sales volume. The breakdown includes:

1.6% rise in Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL)

21% growth in gas

6% increase in petrochemicals

This diverse growth signals Indian Oil’s strengthening footprint across segments.

Q4FY25 Financial Performance: Net Profit Doubles

In its latest quarterly results, IOCL’s net profit more than doubled to ₹7,265 crore, up from ₹2,874 crore in Q3FY25.

This impressive rebound was powered by:

Improved refining margins

Inventory gains

Operational efficiencies

Refining Margins See Strong Uptick

The company’s Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) rose sharply to $8 per barrel, compared to $2.9 per barrel in the previous quarter. GRMs reflect the difference between the value of finished petroleum products and the cost of crude oil.

EBITDA and Operating Profitability Surge

IOCL also saw significant improvement in profitability:

EBITDA margin rose to 7% , up from 3.7% in Q3

, up from 3.7% in Q3 EBITDA jumped 90% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹13,572 crore, compared to ₹7,117 crore

This showcases stronger cost control and an improved product mix.

Revenue from Operations Remains Steady

The company’s revenue from operations was ₹1.95 lakh crore, slightly up from ₹1.94 lakh crore in Q3FY25, indicating consistent top-line performance.

Focus on Refining and Clean Energy

The strong Q4 results align with IOCL’s long-term strategy, which includes ongoing investments in refining capacity and a shift toward clean energy solutions.