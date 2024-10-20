Indian-Origin Man Faces Hate in Canada Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions (Video Viral)

Ottawa: Ashwin Annamalai, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, has voiced concern over a “disturbing rise” in hate crimes targeting the Indian community in Canada. His worries come amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

Mr. Annamalai shared a video on social media platform X, in which he was subjected to a racist outburst by a woman who incorrectly assumed he was an Indian national. Describing the incident as deeply unsettling, he noted that such occurrences are becoming increasingly common.

The once welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a disturbing rise in hate, particularly against people of colour. Here’s a personal account of what I experienced today: A random woman gave me the finger & spewed hate while I was out for a walk at Erb/Avondale 🧵 1/n pic.twitter.com/TxvXeXW3Yd — Ashwin Annamalai (@ignorantsapient) October 15, 2024

In his post, he wrote, “The once-welcoming community of Kitchener-Waterloo has seen a rise in hate, particularly against people of colour. Here’s what I experienced today: While walking near Erb/Avondale, a random woman gave me the finger and hurled racist insults. She wrongly assumed I was Indian and told me to leave immediately. When I calmly challenged her, she continued her racist tirade. She was also upset about the presence of black people in the community and accused me of not speaking English, insisting I should leave.”

Mr. Annamalai also shared a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) revealing that the Waterloo region has the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in Canada, according to new data from Statistics Canada. He added, “This is not an isolated incident. The rise in hate crimes in this region is alarming and needs urgent attention.”