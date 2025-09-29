Asia Cup 2025: No Trophy, No Problem – Indian Players Celebrate Without Trophy, Pics Go Viral

Team India etched their name in history once again, clinching the Asia Cup 2025 title with a thrilling five-wicket win in Dubai. While the on-field performance was nothing short of spectacular, the post-match scenes took an unusual turn as the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

According to BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia, the Indian side requested that the trophy be presented by Emirates Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni instead. However, Naqvi declined the request, reportedly walked away with the trophy and medals, and returned to his hotel room. The unexpected standoff has now sparked controversy, with Saikia confirming that India will officially raise the matter at the upcoming ICC meeting in November.

Celebrations Minus the Silverware

Despite the absence of the silverware on stage, the Indian players made sure the mood remained jubilant. The team posed on the presentation dais without the trophy, later taking to social media to share their celebrations. Star players including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma posted playful photos online using emojis and edited graphics of the trophy to mark the win. These creative posts have since gone viral, drawing thousands of likes and comments from fans praising the team’s spirit.

Suryakumar summed up the sentiment in his post, saying that “teamwork, joy, and hard work matter more than a trophy.” His words resonated strongly with supporters, many of whom lauded the side for keeping the focus on unity and achievement rather than politics.

Beg. Borrow. Steal.



I always thought it was a saying. Until #TrophyChorNaqvi proved me wrong.



No problem if you can’t win the trophy. Just steal it. pic.twitter.com/COi5jvZuSH — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) September 29, 2025

Don’t lift the trophy, 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭! 🏆🇮🇳😂 pic.twitter.com/NAOPbnPFuT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2025

BCCI’s Strong Response

The BCCI, however, has taken a serious view of the incident. “Such actions are against the spirit of cricket, and we cannot overlook them,” Saikia said, confirming that the board will lodge an official protest.

Don’t need a trophy to be Champions pic.twitter.com/HWG0IMhwI5 — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) September 29, 2025

Even without the trophy in hand, India’s victory has been celebrated across the cricketing world. The rare incident may have overshadowed the traditional prize-giving moment, but for the players and fans alike, the triumph itself was the ultimate reward.