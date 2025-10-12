Indian players dominate as FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open enters quarterfinals

Hyderabad: Indian players continued their impressive run on the third day of the FIP Silver Radha TMT Indian Open, storming into the quarterfinals with a series of spirited performances at the KPGBA courts in Hyderabad. The day witnessed thrilling matches and dominant displays by local talent in both men’s and women’s categories, much to the delight of the home crowd.

In the men’s category, the all-Indian clash between A. Kumar and M. Hyder against D. Gowda and V. Kotha saw Kumar and Hyder triumph 7-5, 6-2 to seal their quarterfinal spot. Joining them are C. De Sanctis (Spain) and Prakhyath Kc (India), who cruised past S. Sharma and H. Samah with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The women’s draw also brought plenty of cheer for Indian fans. The pair of S. Dandu and P. Manikonda advanced to the last eight after defeating compatriots V. Jadala and V. Jadala 6-4, 6-1. Another Indian duo, S. Kour and R. Sree S, progressed after receiving a walkover from A. Santamaria Landa (Spain) and R. Van Der Hoek (Netherlands). Adding to India’s success, S. Buddhala and A. Bundhel moved forward via walkover against A. Upadhyaya and S. Valishetty, setting up an all-Indian quarterfinal encounter.

Among the international highlights, Argentina’s M. Conte Gonzalez and M. Cabrera edged past Italy’s P. Farabbi and Spain’s A. Pozo Rius (8) in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(2). Great Britain’s E. Bardo and Egypt’s M. Hesham continued their dominant run, outplaying S. Colah and A. Patel 6-1, 6-1. Spain’s M. Melero Bernal and Italy’s N. Zurita (6) also advanced with a 6-3, 7-6(7) win over Sweden’s M. Björkman and the Netherlands’ N. Van Betuw, while Spain’s G. Figuerola Santiago and R. Belmont Pastor (4) beat India’s E. Sai Teja and R. Kishore 6-0, 6-1.

With four Indian pairs securing quarterfinal berths and more matches yet to unfold, the stage is set for a high-energy weekend of padel at Hyderabad’s KPGBA courts, as homegrown players aim to carry their winning momentum into the decisive rounds.