Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Skip Handshake with Pakistan, SKY Dedicates Victory to Armed Forces

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his team’s commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup to the country’s armed forces, following a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match, the first India-Pakistan encounter in international cricket after heightened diplomatic tensions earlier this year, came in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India had responded with Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Under the Union Sports Ministry’s directives, India and Pakistan are allowed to meet only in international and multilateral events, not bilateral series in each other’s country.

The tension surrounding the clash was evident from the toss itself, as captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha skipped the customary handshake. The lack of sportsmanship continued after the match, with Indian batters Suryakumar and Shivam Dube (10 not out) walking off briskly without shaking hands with Pakistani players or support staff. Pakistan captain Salman Agha also skipped the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite the off-field tension, India’s on-field performance was clinical. Chasing a modest 128, India cruised to victory with 25 balls to spare, with Suryakumar scoring an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls on his 35th birthday. Left-hand batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed 31 runs each, helping India secure their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Reflecting on the victory, Suryakumar said, “We stand with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity and want to dedicate today’s win to the armed forces who have shown tremendous bravery. I hope we continue to inspire them and give them more reasons to smile whenever we get an opportunity.”

India’s spin-heavy strategy again proved decisive. Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with figures of 3-18, earning the Player of the Match award, while Axar Patel contributed 2-18 and Varun Chakaravarthy took 1-24. The trio exploited the sluggish Dubai pitch, keeping Pakistan’s batsmen on the back foot throughout their innings.

Pakistan struggled to build momentum despite Sahibzada Farhan’s 40 and a late unbeaten 33 from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Early breakthroughs by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, coupled with Kuldeep and Axar’s precise spin, restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, India’s innings was anchored by Suryakumar, supported by aggressive stroke play from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. Suryakumar finished the game in style, smashing Muqeem Khan for a six to seal the win.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 127/9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Shah Afridi 33*; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18, Axar Patel 2-18)

India: 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47*, Abhishek Sharma 31) — India won by 7 wickets

The victory not only showcased India’s dominance on the field but also symbolically honored the nation’s armed forces amidst a backdrop of regional tensions, with the team keeping their focus firmly on cricket.