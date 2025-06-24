Indian Railways Hikes Ticket Prices: Train Travel to Get Costlier from July 1 — Check New Fare Details

New Delhi: For the first time in years, the Indian Railways is set to increase train ticket fares starting July 1, 2025, citing mounting operational losses. The fare revision will impact both AC and non-AC classes across Mail and Express trains, according to a report by The Times of India.

Revised Ticket Fares for AC and Non-AC Coaches

As per the proposal:

Non-AC coaches will see a hike of 1 paisa per kilometre

will see a hike of AC coaches will experience a 2 paisa per kilometre increase

The fare hike proposal has already been forwarded by the Railway Board to the Ministry of Railways for final approval. If approved, the new rates will be implemented from July 1, 2025.

Long-Distance Travel to Get Costlier

The hike will be applicable only for journeys exceeding 500 kilometres. For instance:

Short-distance travelers (under 500 km) — No change in ticket prices

— No change in ticket prices Long-distance travelers (over 500 km) — Fares will increase based on the revised per-kilometre rates

This means routes like Delhi to Agra will remain unaffected, while longer journeys like Delhi to Mumbai or Chennai will become costlier.

Why the Fare Hike?

The Indian Railways has been facing financial challenges and has justified the fare increase as a step to recover operational costs. The proposed hike is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of services without compromising on safety or passenger comfort.

Awaiting Final Approval from Ministry

The Railway Board has submitted the proposal, and now awaits clearance from the Ministry of Railways. Once approved, the new fares will come into effect immediately from July 1, 2025.

Key Highlights of the Fare Hike: