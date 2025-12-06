IndiGo Fiasco, Indian Railways Introduces Special Trains to Help Stranded Air Passengers Across India

With thousands of passengers stranded due to large-scale IndiGo flight cancellations, the Indian Railways has stepped in to offer immediate relief. On Saturday, the railways rolled out special trains across major routes and added extra coaches to existing services to manage the sudden rise in travel demand.

Officials confirmed that Railways is actively expanding capacity to ensure that passengers affected by the ongoing air travel disruption do not face further inconvenience.

Special Trains Launched Across Multiple Zones

The Railway Ministry has deployed special trains under Central, Western, North Western, and Eastern Railway zones.

These special trains will operate on high-traffic routes, including:

Pune – Bengaluru

Pune – Delhi

Mumbai – New Delhi

Mumbai – Goa

Lucknow – Mumbai

Nagpur – Mumbai

Gorakhpur – Mumbai

Eastern Railway has introduced a Howrah–New Delhi special train (departing December 6, returning December 8).

Another special service on the Mumbai–Madgaon (Goa) route will run on December 7, timed perfectly to manage the upcoming holiday and weekend rush.

Officials said more special trains will be added depending on demand.

Also Read: Kollur Double Bedroom, 6,500 Houses Still Unoccupied, Government Considering Taking Back Possession

116 Extra Coaches Added to Trains Nationwide

Apart from new special services, Indian Railways has attached 116 additional coaches to 37 trains, increasing capacity across 114 trips.

Some of the key trains that received additional AC coaches include:

Bengaluru–Agartala Humsafar Express

Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Express

Bengaluru–Chennai Express

With these additions, 35,000 extra passengers are being transported every day.

Railways Considering Fully AC Special Trains

In view of the extreme shortage of air travel options and high passenger demand, Indian Railways is also considering operating special trains with fully air-conditioned coaches on select routes.

Officials emphasized that the main goal is:

“To ensure comfortable and reliable travel for every passenger affected by the air travel crisis.”

As the IndiGo flight cancellation crisis continues to impact thousands, Indian Railways has become the country’s primary alternative, offering special trains, extra coaches, and increased capacity across major routes. With over 35,000 additional passengers being accommodated daily, the Railways remains committed to keeping the nation moving during this challenging period.