Indian Soldier from Rajasthan Martyred in Pakistan’s Unprovoked Firing in J&K

In yet another incident of unprovoked firing by Pakistan, Indian Army Sergeant Surendra Moga was martyred while performing his duties in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has once again escalated tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), raising concerns about the safety of Indian soldiers deployed in the volatile region.

Mortal Remains Reached Hometown in Rajasthan

The mortal remains of the martyred soldier were brought to his native village Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, where a wave of grief mixed with pride swept through the community. Locals, friends, and family gathered to pay their final respects to the fallen hero.

پاکستان کی فائرنگ میں ایک اور بھارتی جوان شہید



جموں و کشمیر کے آر ایس پورہ سیکٹر میں پاکستان کی بلااشتعال فائرنگ کے دوران فرض کی ادائیگی کرتے ہوئے سارجنٹ سورندر موگا شہید ہو گئے۔



شہید کا جسد خاکی ان کے آبائی گاؤں، مانڈاوا، ضلع جھنجھنو، راجستھان منتقل کیا گیا، جہاں پورے علاقے… pic.twitter.com/CsOHmtkVZm — Urdu Scribe (@urduscribe1) May 11, 2025

Daughter’s Emotional Tribute Sparks Patriotism

At the solemn occasion, Sergeant Moga’s daughter delivered a highly emotional and patriotic tribute. With tears in her eyes and fire in her voice, she declared:

“I’m proud that my father laid down his life for the country. Pakistan must be wiped off. I will not spare those responsible for my father’s martyrdom… I’ll destroy them all.”

Her words reflected the grief, courage, and patriotic spirit that often defines the families of India’s brave martyrs.

Nation Pays Tribute

The country has saluted the sacrifice of Sergeant Surendra Moga. Political leaders, military officials, and citizens across India have extended their condolences and expressed outrage over Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations. Demands for a strong diplomatic and military response have also surfaced.