Indian Stock Market Flat as Consolidation Phase Continues – What’s Next for Sensex & Nifty?

The Indian stock market closed on a flat note on Tuesday, as the Sensex dipped slightly by 53.49 points to 82,391.72, while the Nifty managed to stay positive with a one-point gain, settling at 25,104.25.

Sector-Wise Performance

Despite the overall consolidation phase, certain sectors showed strength:

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Airport Expansion Breaks New Ground in Eco-Friendly Innovation!

Gainers: IT, Pharma, FMCG, Metal, Media, Energy, and Commodities.

IT, Pharma, FMCG, Metal, Media, Energy, and Commodities. Losers: Auto, PSU Bank, Financial Services, Realty, and Infra.

The Nifty IT index surged by 1.67%, with Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, Nestlé, and Adani Ports leading the gains. Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries closed lower.

Market Outlook & Key Levels

Analysts believe that Nifty’s position above the consolidation zone signals