Indian Stock Market Opens Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened flat on Friday, March 21, 2025, as domestic benchmark indices showed little movement amid mixed global cues. Early trade saw selling pressure in the IT sector, with the Sensex and Nifty registering slight declines.

At 9:31 AM, the Sensex was down by 7.77 points, or 0.01%, at 76,340.29. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 2.25 points, or 0.01%, to 23,192.90.

Sector Performance and Market Trends

While the broader market showed mixed sentiment, the Nifty Bank index saw an increase of 60.10 points, or 0.12%, reaching 50,122.95. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 86.95 points, or 0.17%, to 51,231.35, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 93.10 points, or 0.59%, reaching 15,951.15.

Experts predict that the Nifty could find support at 23,100, with further support at 23,000 and 22,900. On the upside, immediate resistance is expected at 23,250, followed by 23,350 and 23,400, according to Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking.

Also Read: Telangana 10th Class Exams Begin Today

US Federal Reserve’s Influence on Market Sentiment

Indian equities reached their highest level in over a month on Thursday, driven by signals from the US Federal Reserve indicating potential interest rate cuts later in the year. “The Nifty closed above its 50-day EMA for the first time since February 5, 2025. After a strong 1,200-point rally from recent lows, short-term traders should reassess their bullish positions as the market enters a strong resistance zone between 23,200-23,400,” said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities. Support for the Nifty has shifted to the 22,950-23,000 range.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex Pack

In the Sensex pack, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Titan, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were the top losers. Conversely, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, and Adani Ports were among the top gainers.

Global Market Outlook

Global markets saw mixed performances on Thursday. The Dow Jones in the US declined by 0.03% to 41,953.32, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 0.22% and 0.33%, respectively. In Asia, markets such as Hong Kong, Jakarta, and China were in the red, while Japan, Seoul, and Bangkok traded in the green.

FII and DII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of equities, purchasing Rs 3,239.14 crore worth of stocks on March 20, 2025. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,136.02 crore after being net sellers for the previous 29 sessions.

Stay tuned for more updates on market movements and global trends.