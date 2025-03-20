Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Sensex Above 75,900

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, driven by positive global cues, with strong buying interest in the IT and media sectors.

Market Performance in Early Trade

At around 9:27 AM, the indices showed significant gains:

Sensex surged 454.70 points or 0.60% to 75,903.75

surged or to Nifty added 133.40 points or 0.58% to 23,041

added or to Nifty Bank climbed 253.90 points or 0.51% to 49,956.50

climbed or to Nifty Midcap 100 gained 306.10 points or 0.60% , reaching 51,123.20

gained or , reaching Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 180.35 points or 1.15%, touching 15,927.95

Key Market Trends

Market analysts highlighted two emerging trends:

Domestic consumption themes are gaining traction. Beaten-down sectors like defence and shipping are making a comeback.

Additionally, consumer-facing digital stocks continue to perform well.

Support and Resistance Levels

According to Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking, key levels to watch for Nifty:

Support Levels: 22,850, 22,750, and 22,700

22,850, 22,750, and 22,700 Resistance Levels: 23,000 (immediate), 23,100, and 23,200

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers in Sensex Pack:

Zomato

Infosys

Tech Mahindra

M&M

IndusInd Bank

HCL Tech

TCS

Bharti Airtel

SBI

Top Losers in Sensex Pack:

Sun Pharma

Hindustan Unilever

L&T

Bajaj Finance

UltraTech Cement

Global Market Influence

In the US markets, the indices closed on a strong note in the last session:

Dow Jones gained 0.92% , closing at 41,964.63

gained , closing at S&P 500 climbed 1.08% , closing at 5,675.29

climbed , closing at Nasdaq surged 1.41%, closing at 17,750.79

In Asian markets, most indices were in the green except for Hong Kong and China, which traded lower. Japan, Seoul, Jakarta, and Bangkok were trading in positive territory.

Institutional Activity

On March 19, institutional investors showed mixed activity: