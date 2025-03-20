Business

Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Sensex Above 75,900

The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, driven by positive global cues, with strong buying interest in the IT and media sectors.

Fouzia Farhana20 March 2025 - 10:34
Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, driven by positive global cues, with strong buying interest in the IT and media sectors.

Market Performance in Early Trade

At around 9:27 AM, the indices showed significant gains:

  • Sensex surged 454.70 points or 0.60% to 75,903.75
  • Nifty added 133.40 points or 0.58% to 23,041
  • Nifty Bank climbed 253.90 points or 0.51% to 49,956.50
  • Nifty Midcap 100 gained 306.10 points or 0.60%, reaching 51,123.20
  • Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 180.35 points or 1.15%, touching 15,927.95

Market analysts highlighted two emerging trends:

  1. Domestic consumption themes are gaining traction.
  2. Beaten-down sectors like defence and shipping are making a comeback.

Additionally, consumer-facing digital stocks continue to perform well.

Support and Resistance Levels

According to Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking, key levels to watch for Nifty:

  • Support Levels: 22,850, 22,750, and 22,700
  • Resistance Levels: 23,000 (immediate), 23,100, and 23,200

Top Gainers and Losers

Top Gainers in Sensex Pack:

  • Zomato
  • Infosys
  • Tech Mahindra
  • M&M
  • IndusInd Bank
  • HCL Tech
  • TCS
  • Bharti Airtel
  • SBI

Top Losers in Sensex Pack:

  • Sun Pharma
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • L&T
  • Bajaj Finance
  • UltraTech Cement

Global Market Influence

In the US markets, the indices closed on a strong note in the last session:

  • Dow Jones gained 0.92%, closing at 41,964.63
  • S&P 500 climbed 1.08%, closing at 5,675.29
  • Nasdaq surged 1.41%, closing at 17,750.79

In Asian markets, most indices were in the green except for Hong Kong and China, which traded lower. Japan, Seoul, Jakarta, and Bangkok were trading in positive territory.

Institutional Activity

On March 19, institutional investors showed mixed activity:

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,096.50 crore
  • Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,140.76 crore

