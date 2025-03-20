Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Sensex Above 75,900
The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, driven by positive global cues, with strong buying interest in the IT and media sectors.
Market Performance in Early Trade
At around 9:27 AM, the indices showed significant gains:
- Sensex surged 454.70 points or 0.60% to 75,903.75
- Nifty added 133.40 points or 0.58% to 23,041
- Nifty Bank climbed 253.90 points or 0.51% to 49,956.50
- Nifty Midcap 100 gained 306.10 points or 0.60%, reaching 51,123.20
- Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 180.35 points or 1.15%, touching 15,927.95
Key Market Trends
Market analysts highlighted two emerging trends:
- Domestic consumption themes are gaining traction.
- Beaten-down sectors like defence and shipping are making a comeback.
Additionally, consumer-facing digital stocks continue to perform well.
Support and Resistance Levels
According to Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking, key levels to watch for Nifty:
- Support Levels: 22,850, 22,750, and 22,700
- Resistance Levels: 23,000 (immediate), 23,100, and 23,200
Top Gainers and Losers
Top Gainers in Sensex Pack:
- Zomato
- Infosys
- Tech Mahindra
- M&M
- IndusInd Bank
- HCL Tech
- TCS
- Bharti Airtel
- SBI
Top Losers in Sensex Pack:
- Sun Pharma
- Hindustan Unilever
- L&T
- Bajaj Finance
- UltraTech Cement
Global Market Influence
In the US markets, the indices closed on a strong note in the last session:
- Dow Jones gained 0.92%, closing at 41,964.63
- S&P 500 climbed 1.08%, closing at 5,675.29
- Nasdaq surged 1.41%, closing at 17,750.79
In Asian markets, most indices were in the green except for Hong Kong and China, which traded lower. Japan, Seoul, Jakarta, and Bangkok were trading in positive territory.
Institutional Activity
On March 19, institutional investors showed mixed activity:
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,096.50 crore
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,140.76 crore