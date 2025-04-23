Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, IT Stocks Shine

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday amid positive global cues, with notable buying interest seen in the IT and auto sectors during early trade.

At around 9:32 AM, the Sensex was trading 536.4 points or 0.67% higher at 80,132.01, while the Nifty gained 150.10 points or 0.62% to reach 24,317.35.

The Nifty Bank index was up 187.10 points or 0.34% at 55,834.30. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 359.70 points or 0.66% to 54,756.85, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 109.55 points or 0.71% to 17,013.20.

Market Outlook and Technicals

According to market experts, despite ongoing speculation about US President Donald Trump‘s influence on Federal Reserve policies, Nifty’s technical position remains strong as long as it stays above its 200-DMA (24,051).

“The next target for Nifty is pegged at 24,858, with immediate support levels at the psychological 24,000 and its 100-DMA (23,397). Positive drivers include India’s potential advantage amid US-China trade tensions,”

— Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the Sensex components, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, and Tata Motors emerged as the top gainers. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were the only notable losers in the pack.

Also Read: Adani Data Networks to Transfer 400 MHz Spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Global Market Influence

In the previous trading session, US markets witnessed a significant rally:

Dow Jones closed 2.66% higher at 39,186.98

closed higher at S&P 500 jumped 2.51% to 5,287.76

jumped to Nasdaq surged 2.71% to 16,300.42

Experts attribute the US market optimism to President Trump’s assurance that he won’t dismiss the Fed chief, and his softened stance on Chinese tariffs, which could ease US-China tensions. Continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is also seen as a supportive factor for Indian equities.

Asian Markets and Institutional Activity

Asian markets including Jakarta, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and China were all trading in the green.

On April 22, FIIs were net buyers, investing ₹1,290.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹885.63 crore.

4o