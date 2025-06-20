Indian Stock Market Opens Higher Amid Positive Asian Cues
The Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Friday, supported by strong cues from Asian markets. Early buying activity was observed in PSU bank, IT, and auto sectors.
Table of Contents
Market Opening Snapshot
At around 9:25 AM:
- Sensex rose by 228.15 points or 0.28% to reach 81,590.02
- Nifty gained 55.10 points or 0.22% to trade at 24,848.35
Among sectoral indices:
- Nifty Bank advanced 102.35 points or 0.18% to 55,679.80
- Nifty Midcap 100 traded at 57,143.10, slipping 16.85 points or 0.03%
- Nifty Smallcap 100 fell by 62.50 points or 0.35% to 17,950.60
Market Outlook and Analysis
According to analysts, the Nifty has been moving within a tight 24,500–25,000 range over the past month. The index is expected to remain within this band in the near term.
“The upper range will only be broken if there’s a de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict or a sudden end to the war. On the downside, strong domestic institutional buying is likely to cushion the fall unless crude oil prices rise above $85,”
said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Top Gainers and Losers
In the Sensex pack, the top gainers included:
- Bajaj Finserv
- UltraTech Cement
- M&M
- Eternal
- SBI
- Axis Bank
- Sun Pharma
The top losers were:
- IndusInd Bank
- Bajaj Finance
- Tech Mahindra
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- PowerGrid
Institutional Activity
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak for the third consecutive day on June 19, purchasing equities worth ₹934.62 crore.
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also remained net buyers with purchases worth ₹605.97 crore.
Global Market Overview
In Asian markets, indices in Bangkok, Japan, Seoul, Hong Kong, and China were trading in the green, while Jakarta was the only major index in the red.
The US stock market remained closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.
During the previous trading session on Wednesday:
- Dow Jones closed at 42,171.66, down 44.14 points (-0.10%)
- S&P 500 ended at 5,980.87, down 1.85 points (-0.03%)
- Nasdaq rose 25.18 points (+0.13%) to close at 19,546.27