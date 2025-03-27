Business
Indian Stock Market Opens in Green, Nifty Above 23,500
The domestic benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday amid mixed global cues, as selling pressure was observed in the auto sector during early trade.
Key Indices Performance
At around 9.26 am:
- Sensex: Up 112.96 points or 0.15% at 77,401.46
- Nifty: Gained 28.20 points or 0.12% at 23,515.05
- Nifty Bank: Rose 80.55 points or 0.16% at 51,289.55
- Nifty Midcap 100: Declined 41.05 points or 0.08%, trading at 51,605.10
- Nifty Smallcap 100: Dropped 44.90 points or 0.28%, standing at 15,891.85
Technical Analysis
According to market watchers, Nifty has broken the steep rising trend line and may be forming a flag pattern on the hourly chart.
- Support Level: 40HEMA at 23,390
- Resistance Level: Upper end of the flag pattern at 23,620
- Breakout Potential: A breakout above 23,620 could indicate a bullish continuation, potentially retesting the recent high of 23,896
Top Gainers & Losers
Top Gainers in Sensex
- L&T
- Zomato
- PowerGrid
- ICICI Bank
- Infosys
- Titan
- Bharti Airtel
- UltraTech Cement
Top Losers in Sensex
- Tata Motors
- IndusInd Bank
- M&M
- Asian Paints
- Sun Pharma
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
Global Market Trends
In the last trading session:
- Dow Jones: Fell 0.31%, closing at 42,454.79
- S&P 500: Declined 1.12% to 5,712.20
- Nasdaq: Dropped 2.04% to 17,899.02
Experts noted that the market is awaiting details on the President’s reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2.
Asian Market Performance
- Japan & Seoul: Trading in red
- Hong Kong, China & Jakarta: Trading in green
Institutional Activity
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs): Bought equities worth Rs 2,240.55 crore on March 26
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs): Sold equities worth Rs 696.37 crore on the same day