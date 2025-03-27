Indian Stock Market Opens in Green, Nifty Above 23,500

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday amid mixed global cues, as selling pressure was observed in the auto sector during early trade.

Key Indices Performance

At around 9.26 am:

Sensex : Up 112.96 points or 0.15% at 77,401.46

: Up or at Nifty : Gained 28.20 points or 0.12% at 23,515.05

: Gained or at Nifty Bank : Rose 80.55 points or 0.16% at 51,289.55

: Rose or at Nifty Midcap 100 : Declined 41.05 points or 0.08% , trading at 51,605.10

: Declined or , trading at Nifty Smallcap 100: Dropped 44.90 points or 0.28%, standing at 15,891.85

Technical Analysis

According to market watchers, Nifty has broken the steep rising trend line and may be forming a flag pattern on the hourly chart.

Support Level : 40HEMA at 23,390

: 40HEMA at Resistance Level : Upper end of the flag pattern at 23,620

: Upper end of the flag pattern at Breakout Potential: A breakout above 23,620 could indicate a bullish continuation, potentially retesting the recent high of 23,896

Top Gainers & Losers

Top Gainers in Sensex

L&T

Zomato

PowerGrid

ICICI Bank

Infosys

Titan

Bharti Airtel

UltraTech Cement

Top Losers in Sensex

Tata Motors

IndusInd Bank

M&M

Asian Paints

Sun Pharma

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Global Market Trends

In the last trading session:

Dow Jones : Fell 0.31% , closing at 42,454.79

: Fell , closing at S&P 500 : Declined 1.12% to 5,712.20

: Declined to Nasdaq: Dropped 2.04% to 17,899.02

Experts noted that the market is awaiting details on the President’s reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2.

Asian Market Performance

Japan & Seoul : Trading in red

: Trading in Hong Kong, China & Jakarta: Trading in green

Institutional Activity