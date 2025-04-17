Business
Indian Stock Market Opens in Red as IT Stocks Drag
After three consecutive sessions of gains, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday amid weak global cues, with early selling pressure in IT and auto sectors.
Market Snapshot: Indices in Early Trade
At around 9:27 AM:
- Sensex was down by 338.13 points or 0.44% at 76,706.16
- Nifty fell 120.75 points or 0.52% to 23,316.45
- Nifty Bank edged up by 62.25 points or 0.12% at 53,180.00
- Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 44.90 points or 0.09% to 52,300.65
- Nifty Smallcap 100 was almost flat, down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 16,347.85
Key Support and Resistance Levels
According to market experts:
- Nifty support: 23,300 → 23,200 → 23,000
- Nifty resistance: 23,500 → 23,600 → 23,800
Derivative Analyst Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking noted:
- Bank Nifty support: 52,800 → 52,500 → 52,300
- Bank Nifty resistance: 53,300 → 53,500 → 53,800
Sectoral Performance: IT and Auto Weigh Heavy
Among Sensex constituents, the top losers included:
- HCL Tech
- Tech Mahindra
- Infosys
- Tata Steel
- TCS
- L&T
- M&M
- Bajaj Finance
- Titan
- Asian Paints
- Nestle India
- Tata Motors
Top gainers were:
- ICICI Bank
- Bharti Airtel
- Sun Pharma
- NTPC
- HDFC Bank
Global Cues: US and Asia Mixed
In the previous trading session on Wall Street:
- Dow Jones fell 1.73% to 39,669.39
- S&P 500 dropped 2.24% to 5,275.70
- Nasdaq declined 3.07% to 16,307.16
In Asian markets:
- Jakarta was trading in red
- Japan, Seoul, China, Bangkok, and Hong Kong were in the green
FII and DII Activity
On April 16:
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,936.42 crore
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹2,512.77 crore