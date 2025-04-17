Indian Stock Market Opens in Red as IT Stocks Drag

Mumbai: After three consecutive sessions of gains, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday amid weak global cues, with early selling pressure in IT and auto sectors.

Market Snapshot: Indices in Early Trade

At around 9:27 AM:

Sensex was down by 338.13 points or 0.44% at 76,706.16

Nifty fell 120.75 points or 0.52% to 23,316.45

Nifty Bank edged up by 62.25 points or 0.12% at 53,180.00

Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 44.90 points or 0.09% to 52,300.65

Nifty Smallcap 100 was almost flat, down 1.40 points or 0.01% at 16,347.85

Key Support and Resistance Levels

According to market experts:

Nifty support : 23,300 → 23,200 → 23,000

: 23,300 → 23,200 → 23,000 Nifty resistance: 23,500 → 23,600 → 23,800

Derivative Analyst Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking noted:

Bank Nifty support : 52,800 → 52,500 → 52,300

: 52,800 → 52,500 → 52,300 Bank Nifty resistance: 53,300 → 53,500 → 53,800

Sectoral Performance: IT and Auto Weigh Heavy

Among Sensex constituents, the top losers included:

HCL Tech

Tech Mahindra

Infosys

Tata Steel

TCS

L&T

M&M

Bajaj Finance

Titan

Asian Paints

Nestle India

Tata Motors

Top gainers were:

ICICI Bank

Bharti Airtel

Sun Pharma

NTPC

HDFC Bank

Global Cues: US and Asia Mixed

In the previous trading session on Wall Street:

Dow Jones fell 1.73% to 39,669.39

fell to S&P 500 dropped 2.24% to 5,275.70

dropped to Nasdaq declined 3.07% to 16,307.16

In Asian markets:

Jakarta was trading in red

was trading in red Japan, Seoul, China, Bangkok, and Hong Kong were in the green

FII and DII Activity

On April 16: