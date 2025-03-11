Business

Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Weak Global Cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as selling pressure was witnessed in the IT, media, and private banking sectors during early trade.

Fouzia Farhana11 March 2025 - 10:49
Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Weak Global Cues
Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Weak Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as selling pressure was witnessed in the IT, media, and private banking sectors during early trade.

Market Performance

At around 9:35 AM:

  • Sensex was down 371.74 points or 0.50% at 73,743.43.
  • Nifty declined 104.25 points or 0.46% at 22,356.05.
  • Nifty Bank fell 349.75 points or 0.73% at 47,867.05.
  • Nifty Midcap 100 was at 47,872.30, down 567.80 points or 1.17%.
  • Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 252.05 points or 1.66% to 14,946.10.

Global Market Impact

According to market analysts, the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies has begun affecting global markets.

  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 2.6% and 4%, respectively, in the last trading session, reflecting concerns about a possible US recession by year-end.
  • Despite the correction, India is outperforming the US, with Nifty down only 2.7% in the past month, compared to a 7.5% decline in S&P 500.
  • The dollar index has also dropped from 109.3 (since Trump took office) to 103.71 now.

Top Gainers & Losers

Top Losers in Sensex

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Infosys
  • Zomato
  • Tech Mahindra
  • HCL Tech
  • M&M
  • Tata Motors
  • TCS
  • PowerGrid
  • NTPC
  • Bajaj Finance

Top Gainers in Sensex

  • ICICI Bank
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Sun Pharma
  • ITC
  • Adani Ports
  • Titan

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Nifty Above 22,500

  • In the last session, Dow Jones dropped 2.08% to 41,911.71.
  • S&P 500 declined 2.70% to 5,614.56.
  • Nasdaq plunged 4.00% to 17,468.32.

Asian markets were also trading lower, with indices in Japan, Seoul, Bangkok, China, Jakarta, and Hong Kong all in the red.

Institutional Investment Activity

On March 10:

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹485.41 crore.
  • Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹263.51 crore.

Investors will be closely watching global developments and economic indicators to assess further market movements.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana11 March 2025 - 10:49

Related Articles

India’s Venture Capital Funding Soars 43% to .7 Billion in 2024

India’s Venture Capital Funding Soars 43% to $13.7 Billion in 2024

11 March 2025 - 12:24
X (Formerly Twitter) Faces Global Outage, Users Report Disruptions

X (Formerly Twitter) Faces Global Outage, Users Report Disruptions

10 March 2025 - 17:11
Asian Markets Struggle as Tariff Uncertainty Looms Over Global Trade

Asian Stock Markets Struggle as Tariff Uncertainty Looms Over Global Trade

10 March 2025 - 16:49
Ola Electric Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Showroom Expansion and Trade Certificates

Ola Electric Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Showroom Expansion and Trade Certificates

10 March 2025 - 13:34
Back to top button