Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Weak Global Cues
Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as selling pressure was witnessed in the IT, media, and private banking sectors during early trade.
Market Performance
At around 9:35 AM:
- Sensex was down 371.74 points or 0.50% at 73,743.43.
- Nifty declined 104.25 points or 0.46% at 22,356.05.
- Nifty Bank fell 349.75 points or 0.73% at 47,867.05.
- Nifty Midcap 100 was at 47,872.30, down 567.80 points or 1.17%.
- Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 252.05 points or 1.66% to 14,946.10.
Global Market Impact
According to market analysts, the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies has begun affecting global markets.
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 2.6% and 4%, respectively, in the last trading session, reflecting concerns about a possible US recession by year-end.
- Despite the correction, India is outperforming the US, with Nifty down only 2.7% in the past month, compared to a 7.5% decline in S&P 500.
- The dollar index has also dropped from 109.3 (since Trump took office) to 103.71 now.
Top Gainers & Losers
Top Losers in Sensex
- IndusInd Bank
- Infosys
- Zomato
- Tech Mahindra
- HCL Tech
- M&M
- Tata Motors
- TCS
- PowerGrid
- NTPC
- Bajaj Finance
Top Gainers in Sensex
- ICICI Bank
- Maruti Suzuki
- Sun Pharma
- ITC
- Adani Ports
- Titan
Global & Asian Market Trends
- In the last session, Dow Jones dropped 2.08% to 41,911.71.
- S&P 500 declined 2.70% to 5,614.56.
- Nasdaq plunged 4.00% to 17,468.32.
Asian markets were also trading lower, with indices in Japan, Seoul, Bangkok, China, Jakarta, and Hong Kong all in the red.
Institutional Investment Activity
On March 10:
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹485.41 crore.
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹263.51 crore.
Investors will be closely watching global developments and economic indicators to assess further market movements.