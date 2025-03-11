Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Weak Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as selling pressure was witnessed in the IT, media, and private banking sectors during early trade.

Market Performance

At around 9:35 AM:

Sensex was down 371.74 points or 0.50% at 73,743.43 .

was down or at . Nifty declined 104.25 points or 0.46% at 22,356.05 .

declined or at . Nifty Bank fell 349.75 points or 0.73% at 47,867.05 .

fell or at . Nifty Midcap 100 was at 47,872.30 , down 567.80 points or 1.17% .

was at , down or . Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped 252.05 points or 1.66% to 14,946.10.

Global Market Impact

According to market analysts, the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies has begun affecting global markets.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 2.6% and 4% , respectively, in the last trading session, reflecting concerns about a possible US recession by year-end .

and fell by and , respectively, in the last trading session, reflecting concerns about a possible . Despite the correction, India is outperforming the US , with Nifty down only 2.7% in the past month , compared to a 7.5% decline in S&P 500 .

, with , compared to a . The dollar index has also dropped from 109.3 (since Trump took office) to 103.71 now.

Top Gainers & Losers

Top Losers in Sensex

IndusInd Bank

Infosys

Zomato

Tech Mahindra

HCL Tech

M&M

Tata Motors

TCS

PowerGrid

NTPC

Bajaj Finance

Top Gainers in Sensex

ICICI Bank

Maruti Suzuki

Sun Pharma

ITC

Adani Ports

Titan

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Higher, Nifty Above 22,500

Global & Asian Market Trends

In the last session, Dow Jones dropped 2.08% to 41,911.71 .

dropped to . S&P 500 declined 2.70% to 5,614.56 .

declined to . Nasdaq plunged 4.00% to 17,468.32.

Asian markets were also trading lower, with indices in Japan, Seoul, Bangkok, China, Jakarta, and Hong Kong all in the red.

Institutional Investment Activity

On March 10:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹485.41 crore .

sold equities worth . Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹263.51 crore.

Investors will be closely watching global developments and economic indicators to assess further market movements.