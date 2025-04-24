Indian Stock Market Opens Lower on Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a weak note Thursday, weighed down by mixed global cues and selling pressure in auto, metal, and realty sectors during early trade.

Benchmark Indices Decline in Early Trade

As of 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 221.03 points (0.28%) at 79,895.46, while the NSE Nifty slipped by 75.55 points (0.31%) to 24,253.40.

Sectoral and Broader Indices Movement

The Nifty Bank index dropped 152.60 points (0.28%), trading at 55,217.45.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was slightly lower by 36.70 points (0.07%) at 55,004.40, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 saw a marginal gain of 10.85 points (0.06%), trading at 16,980.60.

Market Outlook and Trading Strategy

Market experts noted that the Nifty had extended its winning streak to a seventh straight session on April 23 with strong closing gains. However, volatility is expected today due to rollover activity in April’s F&O contracts.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities:

“Markets may find support amid the RBI’s benign inflation outlook, renewed FII interest, easing Fed concerns, and improving US-China trade sentiment. Nifty remains bullish above its 200-DMA (24,052) with an upside target of 24,858. Preferred strategy: buy on dips.”

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex

Top gainers:

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finserv

Tata Motors

Maruti Suzuki

Hindustan Unilever Limited

SBI

Top losers:

Eternal

Infosys

HDFC Bank

Sun Pharma

ICICI Bank

TCS

Also Read: Intel Set to Announce Massive Job Cuts Amid Global Tech Layoffs

Global Market Overview

In the previous US trading session, all major indices closed higher:

Dow Jones gained 1.07% , closing at 39,606.57

gained , closing at S&P 500 rose 1.67% to 5,375.86

rose to Nasdaq surged 2.50% to 16,708.05

Asian markets showed mixed sentiment:

In the green: Japan, Jakarta

Japan, Jakarta In the red: Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, China

Institutional Activity

On April 23:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,332.93 crore

bought equities worth Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹1,234.46 crore

Sector Watch: PSU Banks and Railways

Analysts believe the PSU Banking segment may present better entry points if further correction occurs. Meanwhile, Railway stocks are gaining attention but require a clearer technical confirmation before any strong directional move.