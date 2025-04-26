Indian Stock Markets End Week in Green Despite Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian stock markets extended their recovery for another week, with both benchmark indices posting modest gains. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,039.35, while the Sensex settled at 79,212.53, registering nearly 1% weekly growth despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

Market Movement: Narrow Range Trading Followed by Profit Booking

After a strong start to the week, the markets traded within a tight range before witnessing profit-taking in the final session. Analysts noted that global market stability, supported by trade negotiations between the United States and its trade partners, played a key role in keeping investor sentiment optimistic.

FII Inflows, IT Sector Rebound Support Rally

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a strong rebound in the IT sector were significant contributors to the market’s resilience. Other gainers included auto, pharma, and real estate sectors, while financials and FMCG stocks faced pressure.

Technical Outlook: Key Resistance at 24,365 for Nifty

A weekly bull candle with a long upper shadow on the charts indicates a positive bias with potential consolidation ahead, according to Bajaj Broking Research. A breakout above 24,365 could open room for a rally towards 24,550, the 61.8% retracement level of the previous decline. However, failure to breach that level may result in consolidation between 23,500–24,350.

Bank Nifty Shows Signs of Consolidation After Rally

Bank Nifty formed a bearish candle, suggesting consolidation with a corrective bias after a sharp 11% rally in seven sessions. Analysts expect the index to move within a range of 53,500 to 55,500 in the near term.

Strategy Ahead: Cautious Optimism and Stock-Specific Focus

With geopolitical risks still looming, market experts advise a cautious yet optimistic approach, favoring hedged index positions and a focus on stock-specific trades with favorable risk-reward setups.

Key Triggers to Watch Next Week

Investors will keep a close watch on upcoming macroeconomic data, including:

Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final

Additionally, developments along the India-Pakistan border will continue to influence market sentiment.