Indian Stock Markets End Week on Strong Note as Global Tariff Concerns Ease

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets closed the week on a robust note, as easing global tariff tensions boosted investor sentiment. The US decision to defer tariffs for all countries except China helped ease fears of a global recession, sparking a strong rally in Indian equities.

The benchmark Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points or 1.77%, to close at 75,157.26 on Friday. The index touched an intra-day high of 75,467.33, while the day’s low was 74,762.84.

The broader Nifty 50 index opened with a gap-up, tested resistance near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) around 22,900, and ended the session at 22,828.55.

Key Sectors Lead the Rally

Sectoral indices showed broad-based strength, with metals, energy, and pharma leading the gains. The broader markets, including small and midcaps, rallied sharply—rising between 1.82% and 2.86%—on hopes of improved global supply chains and reduced input costs.

“The continued drop in the volatility index indicates a stable recovery. A decisive close above 22,900 on Nifty could trigger a move toward the 23,400 level,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Indian Rupee Recovers, Closes Stronger

The Indian Rupee snapped its 3-day losing streak, gaining 65 paise to close at ₹86.04 against the US Dollar. The rally was fueled by a weaker dollar, easing global crude oil prices, and strong equity inflows.

Market Breadth and Technical Indicators Signal Strength

The market breadth remained strongly positive. The advance-decline ratio on BSE hit 3.68, the highest since March 5, 2025, indicating widespread participation in the rally.

“The rally in small and midcap indices shows increasing investor optimism, especially with hopes of global trade stabilisation,” said Nandish Shah, Senior Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Expert Outlook: Stay Optimistic but Cautious

“Volatility remains a challenge due to shifting global policies. However, India’s domestic fundamentals and capex momentum present strong long-term potential,” said Abhishek Jaiswal, Fund Manager, Finavenue.

Experts suggest staying cautious around export-heavy sectors, but maintain a bullish outlook on India’s growth and equity potential.

Nifty and Bank Nifty Technical Levels to Watch

For the Nifty, immediate support is seen in the 22,600–22,700 zone, while resistance is expected in the 23,000–23,100 band.

The Bank Nifty index surged past key resistance levels to close at 51,002, forming a bullish breakout candle on daily and weekly charts.

“Now that 50,750 has been decisively crossed, this level will act as immediate support. Sustained strength above it can push the Bank Nifty towards 51,500–52,000,” said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP–Technical Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Summary