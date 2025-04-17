Indian Students Abroad: First Decline in Four Years as Canada, UK, US See Reduced Visas

The number of Indian students heading to foreign universities has seen a significant decline this year, as the most popular study destinations — Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom — report a combined drop of at least 25% in Indian student visas.

This marks the first time in four years that all three countries have witnessed a downturn in the number of Indian students enrolled for higher education abroad.

India’s Student Permit Decline in 2024

Recent statistics reveal that Indian students are facing a steep decline in study permits for key countries.

Canada: The number of study permits granted to Indian students dropped by 32%, from 2.78 lakh in 2023 to 1.89 lakh in 2024, as reported by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The number of study permits granted to Indian students dropped by 32%, from 2.78 lakh in 2023 to 1.89 lakh in 2024, as reported by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). United States: Indian F1 visas saw a more significant drop of 34%, with figures decreasing from 1.31 lakh to 86,110.

Indian F1 visas saw a more significant drop of 34%, with figures decreasing from 1.31 lakh to 86,110. United Kingdom: Similarly, the UK recorded a 26% decrease in sponsored student visas, from 1.20 lakh to 88,732, according to UK Home Office data.

Tightening Immigration Measures Impacting Indian Students

Several factors have contributed to the sharp decline in student permits, particularly the tightening of immigration measures by these countries.

Canada’s New Restrictions:

Canada has recently implemented several new restrictions aimed at curbing the influx of international students. These measures include the elimination of the fast-track Student Direct Stream program and the introduction of a cap on student intake, leading to a 35% reduction in study permits from the previous year. Canada plans a further 10% reduction in 2025. These changes were motivated by the government’s concerns regarding the strain on housing, healthcare, and public services caused by a growing number of international students.

The US and UK Follow Suit:

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have also followed suit by tightening immigration policies. The UK, in particular, has introduced stricter rules targeting foreign students who bring dependents. As a result, India experienced its first visa decline in the UK post-pandemic in 2023, followed by a further drop in 2024.

The Impact on Indian Students’ Study Preferences

Despite the visa reductions, Indian students remain among the top contenders for study permits in these countries. However, their study choices have evolved over the years.

Canada: Most Indian students heading to Canada are enrolling in shorter, job-oriented diploma and certificate programs rather than full-fledged university degrees.

Most Indian students heading to Canada are enrolling in shorter, job-oriented diploma and certificate programs rather than full-fledged university degrees. United States: Indian students have shown a preference for postgraduate education, with fields like mathematics, computer science, and engineering being the most popular.

Indian students have shown a preference for postgraduate education, with fields like mathematics, computer science, and engineering being the most popular. United Kingdom: Similar to the US, most Indian students in the UK opt for postgraduate programs, with 80% pursuing master’s degrees.

What’s Next for Indian Students Abroad?

While the decline in study permits for Indian students in 2024 is notable, it is unclear what the long-term impact will be. With fewer visas being granted, many Indian students may shift their focus to other study destinations or explore alternative pathways to international education.