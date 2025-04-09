Indian Students Face Visa Revocation in the US Despite Being Found Not Guilty: Legal Experts Raise Alarm

An Indian student in the US had his identity stolen and misused by a friend. Despite presenting video evidence and being declared innocent in court, his F-1 student visa was revoked, and his SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record terminated. He now faces the prospect of self-deportation.

His case is one among dozens where Indian students have had their visas revoked for minor or baseless charges — even after being cleared legally. Some were penalised over traffic violations like speeding or administrative misunderstandings.

Legal Experts Say ‘One Flag’ Is Enough

Texas-based immigration lawyer Chand Paravathneni, handling over 30 such cases, told India Today Digital that several Indian students recently received emails notifying them about their visa cancellations.

“The common thread among all these students is that they were flagged once — that’s all it took,” said Paravathneni, who added that the trend reflects an increasingly harsh immigration stance under President Donald Trump’s policies.

“These students have spent lakhs of rupees, taken loans, and now they’re not even allowed to finish their degrees. This is really concerning,” he added.

Also Read: US Silences Immigrant Lifeline: Thousands of H-1B, Green Card Applicants Left Stranded

AI Surveillance and SEVIS Termination

Under heightened surveillance, the US government has started using AI technology to monitor international students, particularly for links to banned groups. While recent self-deportation cases related to pro-Palestine protests made headlines, Paravathneni clarified that Indian students are being targeted for far less.

Once SEVIS records are terminated, students immediately lose legal status. Their choices become limited: either self-deport within 15 days using the CBP One app or take expensive legal measures to restore their status.

Minor Offences, Major Consequences

Cases have included:

A student punished for a learner’s permit violation.

A domestic violence charge dismissed by court still led to visa cancellation.

A shoplifting accusation with no conviction triggered SEVIS termination.

A student pulled over while using an International Driving Licence was arrested for lacking a valid local licence.

An old Port of Entry issue from 10 years ago was flagged, affecting a valid visa.

Even without a criminal record or active case, these incidents have jeopardised students’ futures.

Legal Hope Remains

“There are still legal channels,” Paravathneni emphasized. “Self-deportation should always be a last resort.”

He cited the ACLU’s recent case involving a Chinese PhD student at Dartmouth whose visa was revoked without explanation or legal notice. The ACLU labelled the action unconstitutional and part of a worrying trend.

A Growing Concern for Indian Students

Indian nationals form a significant portion of the US student population. But under the “America First” policy push, they’re facing increased scrutiny and often irreversible consequences — even when cleared by courts.

As international students continue to invest heavily in American education, immigration lawyers are urging them to seek legal help before resorting to self-deportation.