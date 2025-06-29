Indian Students Offered Scholarships for MBBS in Kyrgyzstan by EIU

A delegation from Eurasian International University (EIU), Kyrgyzstan, led by Rector Mr. Ulanbek Totuqueyev, visited Hyderabad to promote MBBS opportunities for Indian students, especially at EIU. The team, in collaboration with Gyan Deep Foundation, highlighted scholarship provisions for aspiring medical students.

Interaction with Syed Ikramullah Hussaini and Education Community

During the visit, the delegation had a detailed interaction with senior Telugu journalist Syed Ikramullah Hussaini, along with other educational consultants, students, and guardians. The discussion focused on providing quality education and facilities to Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan Hosts Over 20,000 Indian MBBS Students

Rector Mr. Ulanbek shared that over 20,000 Indian students are currently pursuing MBBS in Kyrgyzstan, with EIU recognized as one of the country’s top medical institutions. He assured the delegation’s commitment to further enhancing academic standards and student services.

Scholarships through Gyan Deep Foundation

Mrs. Aman Ahlawat, Director of Gyan Deep Foundation, announced that with the support of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in New Delhi, scholarships between 25% and 80% are being offered to MBBS aspirants for admission at EIU. An online entrance test will determine eligibility.

Broad Participation from Students and Advisors

The event was well attended by Dr. Riyazi, academic mentors, consultants, and numerous students and parents. Participants received detailed information about the scholarship program, admission process, and the advantages of studying MBBS at EIU in Kyrgyzstan.

This initiative marks a meaningful effort to strengthen Indo-Kyrgyz educational collaboration and make international medical education more accessible and affordable for Indian students.