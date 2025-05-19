Is the Indian Cricket Team Not Participating in the Asia Cup? BCCI Finally Responds

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday firmly denied media reports suggesting that the Indian men’s and women’s teams will not participate in upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. Terming the reports as “speculative and imaginary,” BCCI clarified that no such decision has been taken or even discussed at any level.

Media Report Claims Political Tensions Influencing Cricket Decisions

The now-dismissed media report had quoted unnamed sources claiming that India would pull out of both the Men’s Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, citing the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. The report also pointed to Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who currently serves as both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and ACC President, as a reason behind BCCI’s alleged decision.

BCCI Secretary Clears the Air

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the issue through a statement to PTI:

“Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI’s decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Such news is devoid of any truth. The BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps, let alone written to the ACC.”

Focus Remains on IPL and England Series

Saikia emphasized that BCCI is currently concentrating on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the upcoming Test series against England for both men’s and women’s teams.

“At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and the subsequent England series. The Asia Cup or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion,” he said.

No Decision Yet, Official Announcement Will Follow

The BCCI reiterated that any official decision regarding ACC events will be communicated through formal media channels.

“It may be said that the BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC event takes place and any important decision is reached, the same will be announced through the media,” Saikia concluded.