Indian women wrestlers shine in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

New Delhi: Indian women wrestlers delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad (Serbia), winning five bronze medals in their respective weight categories. The medals were won by Nishu (55 kg), Neha Sharma (57 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), Shrishti (68 kg), and Priya (76 kg) Additionally, two Indian wrestlers have advanced to the final in their respective categories and will compete for the gold medal on Saturday against their Japanese opponents.

The wrestlers who have reached the summit clash of their respective categories are Hanshika Lamba (53 kg) and Sarika Malik (59 kg), according to a release issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Sanjay Kumar Singh. Earlier on Tuesday, India’s Vishvajit More, competing in the 55 kg Greco-Roman category, brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal at the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship being held in Novi Sad, Serbia. In the bronze medal bout, Vishvajit displayed exceptional skills and determination to defeat the Kazakh wrestler with a close 5–4 scoreline, securing India’s first medal in the championship.

Vishvajit began his campaign with an impressive victory over a Romanian wrestler in the qualification round and continued his fine form by defeating the USA wrestler by technical superiority in the next round. He faced a tough challenge in the quarterfinals, where he lost to UWW wrestler Alibek. However, as Alibek advanced to the final, Vishvajit earned a chance to compete in the repechage round.

In the repechage, he made a strong comeback by overpowering the Georgian wrestler through technical superiority, paving his way to the bronze medal bout. Demonstrating remarkable grit and composure, Vishvajit ultimately triumphed over the Kazakh opponent to clinch the Bronze Medal for India.