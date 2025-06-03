India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Cross 4,000 Mark; Six States Account for Majority Infections

New Delhi: India’s active Covid-19 cases surged past the 4,000 marks on Tuesday, with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reporting five fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total number of active infections stands at 4,026, marking an increase of 512 cases compared to Monday.

Six States Account for Over 72% of Cases

Six states—Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, and Karnataka—are contributing to more than 72% of the total active cases.

Kerala leads with 1,416 cases

leads with Followed by Maharashtra (494)

Gujarat (397)

Delhi (393)

West Bengal (372)

Karnataka (311)

Deaths Linked to Co-Morbidities and Elderly

Among the five deaths reported, four occurred in Delhi and two in Maharashtra. One death each was also reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Health officials confirmed that most deaths were among senior citizens with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac issues.

Notably, an 80-year-old man from Kerala suffering from pneumonia and a 73-year-old woman from Maharashtra with chronic illnesses were among the deceased.

Infections Mild, Home Isolation Recommended

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Health Ministry officials stated that most current infections are mild and being managed at home.

“There is no reason for panic, but continued monitoring and caution are essential,” said Dr. Rajiv Behl, Director General of ICMR.

Surge Driven by New Omicron Sub-Variants

According to the Health Ministry, the current spike is attributed to emerging Omicron sub-variants—LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1—detected in western and southern India through genome sequencing.

WHO Flags Variants as ‘Under Monitoring’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified these sub-variants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, indicating they do not pose a significant global threat at present.