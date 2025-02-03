India’s Coal Production Records 6% Growth, Exceeds 830 million Tonnes

New Delhi: India’s coal production has seen a significant increase, recording a 5.88% rise in output, surpassing 830 million tonnes (MT) during the period from April 2024 to January 2025. The total coal production reached 830.66 MT, up from 784.51 MT during the same period in the previous financial year, according to the Ministry of Coal.

Strong Performance in January 2025

India’s coal production continued its upward trajectory in January 2025, with the total production reaching 104.43 MT, reflecting a 4.38% growth compared to 100.05 MT in January 2024. A notable contribution came from captive, commercial, and other entities, with production surging by 31.07% to 19.68 MT in January 2025, compared to 15.01 MT in the same month of the previous year.

Coal Dispatch Reflects Robust Growth

The coal dispatch also showed strong performance, with a 6.31% increase in total coal dispatch to 92.40 MT in January 2025, compared to 86.92 MT during the same period in the previous year. Dispatch from captive and other entities surged by 29.94%, reaching 17.72 MT in January 2025, up from 13.64 MT in January 2024.

The cumulative coal dispatch for the period up to January 2025 stood at 843.75 MT, marking a 5.73% increase from 798.02 MT in the same period last year.

Surge in Captive and Commercial Coal Production

As of January 2025, coal production from captive and commercial mines has reached 150.25 MT for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing last year’s total of 147.12 MT by January 27, 2025, a remarkable 64 days ahead of schedule. This represents a 34.05% year-on-year increase from 112.08 MT at the end of January 2024, highlighting the accelerated growth of India’s coal industry.

Boost in Coal Dispatch for Key Sectors

The total coal dispatch for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 154.61 MT, surpassing last year’s total of 142.79 MT by January 11, 2025. This marks a robust 33.75% increase from 115.57 MT in January 2024, ensuring a consistent coal supply to key industries, including power, steel, and cement sectors.

New Coal Mines to Enhance Production

The Ministry of Coal has granted Mine Opening Permissions for three new coal mines – Bhaskarpara, Utkal E, and Rajhara North (Central and Eastern). Notably, the Rajhara North mine, allocated to Fairmine Carbon Pvt. Ltd., is the first commercial coal mine in Jharkhand to receive such permission, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of India’s coal production.