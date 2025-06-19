India’s E-Services Across States and UTs Cross 21,060 Mark

New Delhi: The total number of e-services offered by Indian states and union territories (UTs) has reached 21,062, according to the latest report from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The majority of these services—7,065—fall under the Local Governance and Utility Services category.

Tripura Leads in New E-Service Additions

In April 2025 alone, 424 new e-services were added by various states and UTs. Among them, Tripura recorded the highest number of new services across all focus sectors, as per the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report.

79% Saturation Achieved in Mandatory E-Services

Out of the 2,016 mandatory e-services (56 for each of the 36 states and UTs), 1,599 are now available online, achieving an impressive 79% saturation rate. Notably, 16 states and UTs have crossed the 90% mark, with Maharashtra and Uttarakhand reaching 100% saturation.

Chandigarh Recognized for RTS Implementation

The report commends Chandigarh for its commitment to strengthening public service delivery through the Right to Services (RTS) framework. The city has demonstrated significant progress in unifying service access and enhancing real-time transparency.

Emphasis on Unified Portals and Emerging Technologies

NeSDA has placed a strong focus on:

Single unified service delivery portals

Open Government Data

E-participation

Emerging Technologies

These new assessment parameters were recently added to enhance benchmarking and improve the overall quality of digital services across India.

Best Practices Highlighted in National Portals

The report also showcases best practices through exemplary national platforms such as:

GST Portal

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Comprehensive portals of Central government ministries/departments

These platforms are recognized for seamless and citizen-centric e-service delivery.

About NeSDA: A Framework for Monitoring Digital Governance

Launched in 2019, the NeSDA Framework was designed by DARPG to benchmark the delivery of e-services across:

States and UTs

Central Government Ministries

The framework evaluates performance across seven sectors and monitors progress through:

Monthly NeSDA Way Forward Reports

Annual Assessments

Regular review meetings with State Points of Contact (SPoCs)

Continuous Monitoring Since April 2023

Since its implementation in April 2023, 25 monthly reports and an Annual Report (2023) have been published to provide detailed updates on: