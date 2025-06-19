India’s E-Services Across States and UTs Cross 21,060 Mark
New Delhi: The total number of e-services offered by Indian states and union territories (UTs) has reached 21,062, according to the latest report from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The majority of these services—7,065—fall under the Local Governance and Utility Services category.
Tripura Leads in New E-Service Additions
In April 2025 alone, 424 new e-services were added by various states and UTs. Among them, Tripura recorded the highest number of new services across all focus sectors, as per the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report.
79% Saturation Achieved in Mandatory E-Services
Out of the 2,016 mandatory e-services (56 for each of the 36 states and UTs), 1,599 are now available online, achieving an impressive 79% saturation rate. Notably, 16 states and UTs have crossed the 90% mark, with Maharashtra and Uttarakhand reaching 100% saturation.
Chandigarh Recognized for RTS Implementation
The report commends Chandigarh for its commitment to strengthening public service delivery through the Right to Services (RTS) framework. The city has demonstrated significant progress in unifying service access and enhancing real-time transparency.
Emphasis on Unified Portals and Emerging Technologies
NeSDA has placed a strong focus on:
- Single unified service delivery portals
- Open Government Data
- E-participation
- Emerging Technologies
These new assessment parameters were recently added to enhance benchmarking and improve the overall quality of digital services across India.
Best Practices Highlighted in National Portals
The report also showcases best practices through exemplary national platforms such as:
- GST Portal
- National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
- Comprehensive portals of Central government ministries/departments
These platforms are recognized for seamless and citizen-centric e-service delivery.
About NeSDA: A Framework for Monitoring Digital Governance
Launched in 2019, the NeSDA Framework was designed by DARPG to benchmark the delivery of e-services across:
- States and UTs
- Central Government Ministries
The framework evaluates performance across seven sectors and monitors progress through:
- Monthly NeSDA Way Forward Reports
- Annual Assessments
- Regular review meetings with State Points of Contact (SPoCs)
Continuous Monitoring Since April 2023
Since its implementation in April 2023, 25 monthly reports and an Annual Report (2023) have been published to provide detailed updates on:
- Total number of e-services
- Progress on mandatory services
- Status of unified portal adoption