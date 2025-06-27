India’s Electric Future: Power Demand to Reach 4 TWh by 2035

Mumbai: A new analysis from Omni Science Capital projects that India’s annual electricity consumption will soar from around 1.3 TWh in 2024 to nearly 4 TWh by 2035—a threefold increase fueled by industrial growth, urbanisation, and electrification of transport

EVs, Data Centres & Railways to Drive Energy Boom

The report highlights that electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and railways will collectively consume around 500 TWh annually by 2035, representing about 12–13 % of total power demand

Per Capita Electricity Use to Nearly Double

India’s per‑capita power consumption is expected to rise from 1,400 kWh (2024) to 2,575 kWh (2035)—driven by rising income, urban living, and wider appliance use

Also Read: Muhammad Yunus Government Starts Probe into Three Disputed National Elections

Commercial Sector Growth Spurs Further Demand

Electricity use in the commercial and other sectors is set to grow from 181 TWh (2023) to 798 TWh by 2035, a 4.4× surge at a 13.2% CAGR, making them nearly 20% of total power demand

Transport Sector to See Fastest Surge

The transport sector (EVs and rail electrification) will likely see one of the fastest growths—from 25 TWh (2022) to around 162 TWh (2035), a 16.8% CAGR

Implications for Infrastructure & Investment

The energy transition , anchored by ambitious targets— 500 GW of renewables , EV adoption, and net-zero pledges—is expected to reshape the power sector

, anchored by ambitious targets— , EV adoption, and net-zero pledges—is expected to reshape the power sector Ashwini Shami, EVP at OmniScience, noted this rising demand signals major investment opportunities in grid modernisation, renewables, and energy infrastructure

As India accelerates toward clean energy and economic progress, such rapid electricity demand growth underscores the urgent need for robust infrastructure, policy reform, and large-scale investment.