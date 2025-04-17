India’s First Keyhole Surgery to Replace Both Ureters Successfully Performed at Preeti Urology

Hyderabad: In a historic medical breakthrough, doctors at Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital, led by renowned urologist Dr. V. Chandramohan, have performed India’s first bilateral ureteral reconstruction using a purely laparoscopic (keyhole) surgical approach. The 9.5-hour marathon procedure has not only marked a national milestone but also saved the kidneys of a 52-year-old woman suffering from severe ureteral damage.

The patient had sustained complete damage to both ureters following a hysterectomy performed three years ago. Over time, her condition worsened, resulting in recurring urinary tract infections and declining kidney function. Upon detailed evaluation at Preeti Urology, doctors discovered a rare case of 35 cm-long bilateral ureteral damage, a complex condition reported only nine times worldwide and never treated laparoscopically in India—until now.

The surgical team utilized 13 keyhole incisions to meticulously reconstruct both ureters using segments of the patient’s small intestine, effectively restoring the connection between the kidneys and the bladder.

Post-operatively, the woman’s creatinine levels returned to normal, and her kidney function showed significant improvement, confirming the success of the intricate procedure.

“This is a landmark achievement for Indian urology. Until now, such cases were only managed through open surgeries in the country,” said Dr. V. Chandramohan at a press conference held at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. “This surgery demonstrates the advanced laparoscopic expertise available at Preeti Urology for managing rare and high-risk urological conditions.”

The successful completion of this pioneering surgery positions Preeti Urology among the top centers globally for advanced urological care and innovation.